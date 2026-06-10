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Ignitis Secures Long-Term Access To Klaipėda LNG Terminal Capacity


2026-06-10 09:31:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Ignitis” has secured long-term access to capacity at the Klaipėda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. This will provide access to the global LNG market and support greater flexibility in natural gas supply in the years ahead.

In the long-term capacity allocation procedure conducted by the operator of the Klaipėda LNG terminal, KN Energies, Ignitis booked 4 TWh of annual regasification capacity for the period from 2033 to 2044.

Long-term access to the terminal provides greater flexibility in gas supply planning, enables diversification of supply sources, and strengthens energy resilience in Lithuania and across the Baltic region.

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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