1Kosmos Delivers Workforce Identity Verification And Passwordless Authentication Through Google Cloud Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Listing gives organizations the ability to verify workforce identities and deploy passwordless authentication on Google Cloud

ISELIN, N.J., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos, a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced the availability of 1Kosmos Workforce on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with a simplified way to deploy high-assurance workforce identity verification and passwordless authentication services on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud infrastructure, and easily start up familiar software packages with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

As organizations face increased risks from remote hiring fraud, credential theft, service desk social engineering, and AI-enabled impersonation, 1Kosmos gives security and identity teams a way to bind access to verified identity rather than relying only on credentials.

The availability of 1Kosmos Workforce on the Google Cloud Marketplace streamlines procurement, purchasing, billing, and deployment of high-assurance identity verification and authentication capabilities.

“Google Cloud Marketplace provides customers a faster, more convenient path to deploy 1Kosmos Workforce for high-assurance identity verification and passwordless authentication,” said Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer for 1Kosmos.“Workforce identity has become a frontline security issue, with attackers targeting service desks and posing as legitimate job applicants. 1Kosmos helps prevent AI-enabled impersonation fraud and account compromise by verifying the identity of the user rather than relying solely on authentication mechanisms that can be spoofed.”

1Kosmos Workforce Capabilities

1Kosmos Workforce gives organizations a single platform to verify and authenticate workers across the full identity lifecycle. Key features and benefits include:

Remote Identity Proofing: Verifies government-issued documents and matches them to real-time biometrics with liveness detection.

Verifies government-issued documents and matches them to real-time biometrics with liveness detection. Passwordless: Replaces passwords with phishing-resistant authentication based on verified identity and biometrics.

Replaces passwords with phishing-resistant authentication based on verified identity and biometrics. Secure Onboarding: Helps prevent hiring fraud, synthetic identities, and unauthorized account creation by verifying the person before access is granted.

Helps prevent hiring fraud, synthetic identities, and unauthorized account creation by verifying the person before access is granted. Service Desk Protection: Uses biometric-backed identity verification for password resets and account recovery to reduce social engineering risk.

Uses biometric-backed identity verification for password resets and account recovery to reduce social engineering risk. Broad Coverage: Supports employees, contractors, third parties, shared workstations, restricted environments, and remote users across cloud and hybrid environments.

Supports employees, contractors, third parties, shared workstations, restricted environments, and remote users across cloud and hybrid environments. Enterprise Integration: Works with existing IAM, HR, ITSM, and security tools to embed identity verification into established workflows.



For more information on the 1Kosmos Workforce listing on Google Cloud Marketplace, visit: .

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

617-877-7480

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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