Latapult Launches Regions Plus, Powering Advanced Land Intelligence And GIS Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Create custom GIS with editable layers and centralized management across entire teams

Savannah, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latapult, a premier geographic information system (GIS) platform that powers data-validated, location-smart business decisions, today announced the launch of Regions Plus, expanding on Latapult's foundational offering for more advanced operational GIS workflows. With new editable GIS layers directly within the platform, teams can transform how they interact with spatial data, manage projects, and centralize data for faster decision-making.

Traditional, fragmented mapping methods have forced land development teams to manipulate data across disconnected programs when they need a centralized platform. Regions Plus bridges this gap with editable GIS layers that allow land developers to create, manage, and share configurable project layers, share operational datasets across teams and departments, and build streamlined GIS workflows.

“AI is rapidly redefining how businesses approach research, operations, and decision-making, leading to more customized workflows across teams. With Regions Plus, we are empowering land development teams to essentially create their own GIS without needing specialized expertise”, says Christopher Nichols, general manager of Latapult.“Now, we can bring our long-standing industry knowledge to modern-day operations by allowing organizations to create configurable project layers and streamline their day-to-day workflows.”

Regions Plus further addresses the inefficiencies of fragmented data silos by expanding data integration across Latapult's core capabilities, including the ability to upload essential GIS datasets, while retaining complete attribute visibility. Furthermore, the platform links live web services to provide real-time updates as conditions evolve, giving teams immediate access to premium infrastructure intelligence.

Alongside Regions Plus, Latapult is revamping its entire suite of products, now built to scale with teams as they move from land analysis to fully integrated operational intelligence within a single platform:



Regions: GIS mapping tailored for land discovery, parcel research, and land analysis using over 250 integrated data layers.

Regions Plus: Designed for development pipelines and land management workflows that require shared project datasets and advanced GIS operations. Custom Enterprise : Built for large-scale operations requiring customized environments, dedicated architecture, and organization-wide data governance.

Latapult is a trusted GIS partner to over 300 businesses nationwide that span a variety of industries, including renewable energy, utilities, homebuilding, and residential development. The release of Regions Plus marks the beginning of Latapult's product expansion for more efficient and intelligent workflows. As Latapult continues to roll out features focused on proactive, configurable workspaces, teams will be able to onboard faster and execute site selection and project management with more confidence.

To learn more about Latapult's products, visit . To learn more about Regions Plus, visit the Latapult blog.

About Latapult

Latapult is a premier Geographic Information System (GIS) platform that powers data-validated, location-smart business decisions with collaborative, dynamic mapping. Backed by GIS experts with roots in geospatial data analysis, Latapult is a trusted partner, helping professionals across industries complete successful projects through collaborative tools and deep insights. For more information on Latapult, visit latapult and follow the company on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Kendall Kosek Alloy, on behalf of Latapult...