The Decade-Defining Race To Lock Down The World's Data Before Quantum Breaks It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

The world spent the last decade racing to build quantum computers. It will spend the next one racing to survive them - and the market for the defense is only just beginning to form.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary - Every technological revolution arrives with a shadow. Electricity brought the electrocution hazard and, eventually, the entire safety industry built to contain it. The automobile brought the traffic fatality, and with it seatbelts, airbags, and a century of regulation. The internet brought the data breach, and an entire cybersecurity economy now worth hundreds of billions of dollars a year. Quantum computing - the technology that governments and the world's largest companies are pouring billions into - is about to cast the largest shadow yet. And the industry forming in that shadow may turn out to be one of the defining investment themes of the coming decade.

The reason is deceptively simple. Almost every secret the digital world keeps - bank transfers, medical records, state communications, the login credentials behind critical infrastructure - is protected by encryption math that a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could, in principle, unravel. The same machines being celebrated as a scientific triumph are also a skeleton key for the encrypted world. As those machines move from the laboratory toward practical capability, a quiet, urgent question has moved to the center of boardrooms and government agencies alike: who is going to protect the world's data before the machines catch up?

That question is the entire thesis behind Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80), a Vancouver-based company built exclusively around post-quantum security. But QSE is best understood not in isolation - it is a window into a sector that is expanding at a pace few corners of technology can match, on a timeline that regulators have already locked into law.

“Harvest Now, Decrypt Later”: The Threat That Already Started

The most counterintuitive feature of the quantum threat is that it does not require a working quantum computer to do damage today. Intelligence agencies and sophisticated criminal groups are widely believed to be already executing what security professionals call“harvest now, decrypt later” attacks: intercepting and stockpiling encrypted data now, in the expectation of decrypting it years later once quantum machines mature. For any information that must stay secret for a decade or more - government secrets, defense communications, long-lived financial and health records, intellectual property - the clock has, in effect, already run out.

This is the insight that transforms post-quantum security from a future IT upgrade into a present-tense emergency. The threat is not waiting for“Q-Day,” the hypothetical moment a quantum computer can break standard encryption. The threat is the gap between now and then, because data stolen today can be banked against tomorrow's capability. That single idea - that the damage is already being done - is what converts a slow-moving technology transition into a budget line that chief information security officers are funding right now.

Regulators Have Already Set the Clock

What makes this sector unusual - and unusually investable - is that its adoption curve is not left to market whims. It has been written into government mandates with hard deadlines. In August 2024, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology finalized the first three post-quantum cryptography standards after an eight-year global evaluation, giving the world a concrete technical foundation to build on. With standards set, the mandates followed.

The U.S. National Security Agency's CNSA 2.0 framework requires new national security systems to adopt quantum-safe algorithms on a timeline beginning in 2027, with broader migration to follow over the years after. The European Commission has pressed member states to begin their post-quantum transition by the end of 2026, with high-risk systems to be migrated by 2030. Canada has set its own schedule for federal departments to file migration plans and prioritize critical systems through the early 2030s. And in May 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce signaled the scale of national commitment by entering letters of intent to provide roughly US$2 billion to support the domestic quantum computing sector - an investment that simultaneously accelerates the threat and underscores the urgency of the defense.

For an investor, regulatory deadlines are the closest thing to a demand guarantee that a young sector can have. Enterprises and agencies are not deciding whether to migrate to quantum-safe encryption; they are being told when. That converts a speculative addressable market into a scheduled one.

A Market Measured in Tens of Billions

The forecasts reflect that scheduled demand, and while estimates vary by methodology, they point in unmistakably the same direction: steep, sustained, multi-year growth. Research firm MarketsandMarkets projects the post-quantum cryptography market growing from roughly US$0.42 billion in 2025 to about US$2.84 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate above 46%. Looking further out, Juniper Research projects the market expanding from around US$1.2 billion in 2026 to approximately US$13 billion by 2035, while other analyses model the broader post-quantum opportunity reaching the mid-teens of billions of dollars by the mid-2030s at compound growth rates ranging from the high-teens to nearly 50%.

The precise figures matter less than the shape of the curve. Across independent research houses, the consensus is that an entire security category measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars today scales into the tens of billions within a decade. There are very few corners of technology with that combination of growth rate, regulatory tailwind, and non-discretionary demand. It is, in the most literal sense, a once-in-a-generation rebuild of the world's cryptographic plumbing.

How the Sector Is Taking Shape - and Where the Players Sit

Because post-quantum security has to be retrofitted across the entire digital stack - from the silicon in a device to the software managing an enterprise's encryption keys - the emerging industry is organizing itself into layers. Looking at how a handful of public companies are positioning across those layers is the clearest way to understand both the breadth of the opportunity and where a focused player like QSE fits.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) represents the incumbent-platform layer. As one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies, it has been folding quantum readiness into the security platforms enterprises already depend on, and has convened quantum-safe summits bringing together leading cryptographers and standards experts. Palo Alto illustrates a crucial dynamic: the security giants intend to absorb post-quantum protection into their existing suites, which both validates the category and raises the bar for specialists who must prove differentiated value.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) anchors the same incumbent tier from the endpoint and threat-intelligence side. As one of the most prominent names in modern cybersecurity, its movement toward quantum-readiness signals how thoroughly the post-quantum transition is being woven into mainstream enterprise security roadmaps rather than treated as a niche concern. For the sector as a whole, the engagement of platforms like CrowdStrike is what turns post-quantum from a specialist conversation into an industry-wide mandate.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) occupies the hardware and silicon layer - the physical root of trust. The company has been commercializing post-quantum secure chips, including its QS7001 secure microcontroller, and reported fiscal 2025 revenue growth of roughly 66% to about US$18.3 million, pointing to a multi-year commercial pipeline it has described as exceeding US$200 million while sitting on a large cash position. SEALSQ shows that the post-quantum build-out is not only software; it reaches all the way down into the chips that secure devices, and that early movers in that layer are already converting the theme into rising revenue.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) rounds out the group as an encryption-focused pure-play, developing symmetric-key and quantum-safe encryption technologies and pursuing a string of collaborations across telecommunications and confidential computing. Arqit is a useful reference point for QSE precisely because both are smaller, focused companies betting that deep specialization in the encryption layer can carve out durable positions even as the giants move in around them.

Set against that map, Quantum Secure Encryption positions itself as a focused, full-stack platform pure-play in the migration layer - the part of the problem concerned with helping organizations actually move from today's vulnerable cryptography to tomorrow's quantum-safe standards. These companies are referenced to illustrate the structure and momentum of the sector, not to imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they span vastly different sizes and stages, and QSE sits at the small, early-commercialization end of that spectrum.

Where QSE Fits the Picture

Formerly Scope Technologies Corp., Quantum Secure Encryption is a Canadian company focused exclusively on post-quantum data security, encryption, identity protection, secure storage, and cryptographic migration readiness. Its platform is organized around the practical problem enterprises actually face: not just having quantum-safe algorithms, but knowing what to migrate, in what order, and how to manage the transition. In March 2026 the company launched QPA v2, an enterprise post-quantum cryptographic migration platform designed to turn what has been a fragmented, manual assessment process into a structured, data-driven workflow, complete with a planning wizard for governance, budgeting, and migration strategy.

Around that core sit additional components the company has described - entropy infrastructure, an identity platform, and encrypted storage architecture - aimed at offering a fuller stack rather than a single point product. The company has pointed to commercial traction including active deployments across financial-services and government clients in multiple international markets, and has highlighted CyberSecure Canada certifications and industry-association memberships as markers of credibility with the regulated buyers it is targeting. It closed a C$3 million private placement in late 2025 to fund continued expansion.

The company has also moved to deepen its leadership bench, appointing Michael Massing as Chief Technology Officer effective June 1, 2026 - an executive the company describes as bringing more than three decades of experience across cybersecurity, cryptography, secure data management, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing. CEO Ted Carefoot has framed the moment in terms the whole sector would recognize: government investment at scale is pushing quantum from research into national technology strategy, and with it, the urgency for every regulated organization to prepare. None of this guarantees commercial success - QSE remains a small, early-commercialization company in a field that includes some of the largest technology firms on earth - but it places the company squarely inside one of the most forceful demand stories in technology.

Why This Could Define the Decade

Step back from any single company and the larger picture is striking. Rarely does an investment theme combine all of the following at once: a threat that is already active rather than hypothetical, a defense mandated by law on fixed deadlines, a total addressable market projected to grow ten-fold or more within a decade, and a transition that touches virtually every device, network, and database on the planet. The post-quantum transition has all four. It is, in effect, a forced, global, simultaneous upgrade of the trust layer underneath the digital economy.

That does not make any individual stock a sure thing - early sectors are volatile, winners and losers get sorted unpredictably, smaller players face enormous competition from technology giants, and many promising companies will stumble on execution or financing. But it does mean the underlying current is exceptionally strong, and unusually well-defined. The world has decided to rebuild its cryptography. The only open questions are who builds it, how fast, and who profits along the way.

For investors trying to understand where the next decade of technology value migrates, the companies racing to lock down the world's data before quantum breaks it - from platform giants to silicon specialists to focused pure-plays like Quantum Secure Encryption - are worth understanding now, while the sector is still taking shape. The machines everyone is racing to build are coming. So, increasingly, are the locks.

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SOURCES:

[1] Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. - corporate update on scaling commercial deployment (Newsfile, May 12, 2026; platform scope, deployments, regulatory framing):



[2] Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. - commentary on U.S. Department of Commerce ~US$2B quantum letters of intent, with CTO and platform detail (Newsfile / TradingView, May 22 and June 1, 2026):

:d91ea3c5a094b:0-quantum-secure-encryption-highlights-post-quantum-cybersecurity-urgency-following-u-s-quantum-computing-investment/

[3] The Quantum Insider -“Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. Launches QPA v2 for Post-Quantum Migration” (April 7, 2026; NIST FIPS 203/204/205, CNSA 2.0 timeline, QPA v2 detail):



[4] EE Times -“Juniper Research: PQC Market to Hit $13B by 2035” (May 5, 2026; market forecast and“harvest now, decrypt later”):



[5] MarketsandMarkets - Post-Quantum Cryptography Market (US$0.42B in 2025 to US$2.84B by 2030, CAGR >46%; EU and regulatory drivers):



[6] BNN Bloomberg -“QSE positions plug-and-play platform as enterprises race to quantum-safe deadlines” (June 1, 2026; certifications, CNSA 2.0 and EU deadlines, company background)



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The owner/operator of MIQL owns shares of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. which were acquired through a private placement and in the open market, and reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Comparisons to other companies referenced in this publication are for contextual and illustrative purposes only and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance. Market-size figures and forecasts are drawn from third-party research firms, are estimates that vary by methodology, and are not guarantees of future market performance. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Statements regarding the company's platform, deployments, regulatory timelines, and plans are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.