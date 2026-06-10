TN: Actor Raghava Lawrence Defers Major Announcement Following Bharathiraja's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Actor, filmmaker and social activist Raghava Lawrence on Wednesday postponed a much-anticipated announcement regarding a“very important life decision,” citing the demise of legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja and the prevailing mood of mourning within the film fraternity.

Lawrence had earlier revealed that he would make the announcement on Wednesday, June 11, at 9.30 a.m., triggering widespread speculation about his possible entry into electoral politics. However, in a statement posted on social media, he said the announcement would now be made on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m., as a mark of respect to the veteran director.

Explaining his decision, Lawrence said the death of Bharathiraja had deeply affected the Tamil film industry and cinema lovers across the country. He described the loss as a personal one and said it felt as though a member of his own family had passed away.

“The industry is currently mourning the passing of Bharathiraja sir. This loss feels deeply personal, like losing a member of the family. Out of respect for Bharathiraja sir and his immense contribution to cinema, I have decided to postpone my announcement,” Lawrence said.

The postponement has only heightened curiosity about the nature of the announcement, which has generated intense discussion in political and entertainment circles over the past few days.

Speculation intensified after Lawrence, in an earlier post on Monday, addressed reports linking him to the upcoming by-election in the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency. Several media outlets had suggested that he could enter the fray as a candidate of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Responding to the reports, Lawrence said he had been receiving numerous calls and messages seeking clarification. He noted that the rumours had reached a point where he felt compelled to address the issue publicly.

“Several media outlets have been reporting that I will contest the Tiruchy East constituency election. Many people have been contacting me seeking clarification. These rumours have crossed a certain limit, and I feel it is necessary to put an end to them,” he had stated.

While Lawrence has neither confirmed nor denied the political speculation, all eyes are now on Friday's announcement, which is expected to reveal the next significant chapter in his public life.