Geopolitical Shifts, AI Advances And Climate Risks Redefining Global Biz Landscape: N Chandrasekaran

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The world is being reshaped by geopolitical developments, supply-chain realignments, energy transitions, rapid advances in AI and climate-related events, Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday.

Addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), Chandrasekaran said TCPL is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve product development, identify consumer trends and strengthen its supply chain as businesses navigate an increasingly complex global environment.

“In response, companies across industries are focusing on building resilience, improving productivity and making trust-based decisions,” he said.

“TCPL is leveraging AI across several areas of its operations, including accelerating product development cycles, improving demand forecasting, tracking emerging consumer preferences, optimising supply chains and driving innovation,” he added.

Commenting on the broader economic environment, Chandrasekaran said the year had started on a positive note with developments such as the India-European Union trade agreement and the interim India-US trade deal.

However, the outbreak of the West Asia conflict in early March raised concerns about stagflation, a situation marked by slowing economic growth and rising inflation.

Despite global uncertainties, he expressed confidence in India's growth prospects.“India remains the fastest-growing major economy, led by its demographic strength, expanding digital infrastructure and rising aspirations. It continues to offer strong growth and a large market,” he told shareholders.

Chandrasekaran noted that consumer behaviour in India is undergoing significant changes as evolving lifestyles, new retail formats and the rise of digital commerce reshape shopping habits.

He said this creates substantial opportunities for companies that can combine consumer-focused strategies with innovation, strong execution and trusted brands.

He also highlighted TCPL's transformation over the years, saying the company has successfully evolved from being primarily a tea-and-salt business into a diversified fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.

The chairman said the FMCG sector is witnessing rapid growth in new-age sales channels, particularly quick commerce, which is expanding faster than traditional retail formats.

According to TCPL, these emerging channels now contribute more than 35 per cent of its India business. However, he stressed that traditional retail continues to remain the backbone of the company's go-to-market strategy.