Twinkle Khanna Believes 'Babies Should Come With An Instruction Manual'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Author and chat show host Twinkle Khanna has shared a very unique perspective on parenting through her latest social media post.

The 'Mela' actress believes the babies should come with an instruction manual, which parents can access via a QR code.

Twinkle pointed out that right now, we are all going with the flow, trying to the best of our ability to love our kids, keep them fed, and also as clean as possible.

She added that despite our best efforts, more often than not, kids grow to complain about their parents to their therapist.

Sharing a video of herself from the Biennale, where she was seen trying to change a diaper, Twinkle posted on her official Instagram handle, "At the Biennale, while there was a deeper layer to this exhibition, it also struck me that all babies should come with a QR code like this that takes us straight to an instruction manual. (sic)"

"Right now, we are simply making it up as we go along. We do our best, love them fiercely, keep them fed and reasonably clean, and then they grow up, go to therapy, and blame us anyway. If your child came with an instruction manual, what's the first page you'd turn to?," she went on to add.

Twinkle is someone known to speak her mind, whether on social media or during any of her public appearances.

Earlier this month, she advised all to travel light this year and get rid of excess baggage.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app,“We all carry baggage, and like airline counters, the heavier the bags, the greater the penalty. We may never get rid of it all, but with enough practice and perhaps even the right therapist, we can learn to downsize our baggage so it's small enough to stow in the overhead compartment”.