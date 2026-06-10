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U.S. Stocks End Tuesday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) U.S. equity markets closed unevenly on Tuesday as mounting pressure on technology stocks weighed on major benchmarks, even as most other sectors of the economy finished in positive territory.
The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.17 percent to close at 50,872.11, while the broader S&P 500 slipped 0.26 percent to 7,386.65. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index bore the steepest losses, retreating 0.97 percent to finish at 25,678.82.
Despite the headline weakness, market breadth remained largely constructive — nine of the S&P 500's 11 primary sectors logged gains. Real estate led all groups with a 2.13 percent advance, followed closely by materials, which added 1.72 percent. Technology and energy stood out as the session's worst performers, tumbling 1.82 percent and 1.60 percent, respectively.
Semiconductor stocks reversed early-session strength, with Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Broadcom all pulling back as traders booked profits amid lingering turbulence across the artificial intelligence sector.
Oil Prices Buckle Under Hormuz Optimism
Crude markets took a significant hit after U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright signaled an easing of supply concerns in a critical global shipping corridor, stating that vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is "rising very meaningfully."
West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery plunged 3.4 percent to settle at $88.20 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for August delivery declined 2.97 percent to close at $91.45 per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Housing Data Offers a Bright Spot
On the economic data front, the housing market delivered an encouraging signal. U.S. existing home sales climbed 3.2 percent in May from the same period a year earlier, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.17 million units, according to figures published Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors. Sales also rose 3.2 percent on a month-over-month basis.
Markets Brace for CPI and SpaceX's Historic IPO
Investor focus now shifts to Wednesday's release of May consumer price index data, which is expected to shed new light on the trajectory of inflation. Markets are also eyeing a potentially historic event Friday, when SpaceX is slated to make its public market debut in what analysts say could rank as the largest initial public offering ever recorded.
Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, captured the mood on Wall Street in remarks to CNBC: "I think everybody's a little nervous. I think we're going to be choppy until we get that (SpaceX IPO) behind us."
The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.17 percent to close at 50,872.11, while the broader S&P 500 slipped 0.26 percent to 7,386.65. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index bore the steepest losses, retreating 0.97 percent to finish at 25,678.82.
Despite the headline weakness, market breadth remained largely constructive — nine of the S&P 500's 11 primary sectors logged gains. Real estate led all groups with a 2.13 percent advance, followed closely by materials, which added 1.72 percent. Technology and energy stood out as the session's worst performers, tumbling 1.82 percent and 1.60 percent, respectively.
Semiconductor stocks reversed early-session strength, with Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Broadcom all pulling back as traders booked profits amid lingering turbulence across the artificial intelligence sector.
Oil Prices Buckle Under Hormuz Optimism
Crude markets took a significant hit after U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright signaled an easing of supply concerns in a critical global shipping corridor, stating that vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is "rising very meaningfully."
West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery plunged 3.4 percent to settle at $88.20 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for August delivery declined 2.97 percent to close at $91.45 per barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Housing Data Offers a Bright Spot
On the economic data front, the housing market delivered an encouraging signal. U.S. existing home sales climbed 3.2 percent in May from the same period a year earlier, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.17 million units, according to figures published Tuesday by the National Association of Realtors. Sales also rose 3.2 percent on a month-over-month basis.
Markets Brace for CPI and SpaceX's Historic IPO
Investor focus now shifts to Wednesday's release of May consumer price index data, which is expected to shed new light on the trajectory of inflation. Markets are also eyeing a potentially historic event Friday, when SpaceX is slated to make its public market debut in what analysts say could rank as the largest initial public offering ever recorded.
Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, captured the mood on Wall Street in remarks to CNBC: "I think everybody's a little nervous. I think we're going to be choppy until we get that (SpaceX IPO) behind us."
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