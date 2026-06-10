Indonesia Jails Four Military Officers Over Acid Attack On Rights Activist

The court on Wednesday sentenced the four officers to prison terms ranging from 18 months to three years after finding them guilty of involvement in the March attack on Andry Yunus, deputy coordinator of the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (KontraS).

Yunus, 27, was attacked while riding a motorcycle in Jakarta on March 12 when two men on another motorcycle threw acid at him. The assault left him blind in one eye and caused burns to more than 20 percent of his face and body.

Prosecutors said the attack was motivated by anger over Yunus' criticism of the military's expanding role in civilian affairs. Authorities, however, said the assault was not ordered as part of an official military operation.

The case has intensified concerns among rights groups about democratic backsliding and growing pressure on civil society in Indonesia under the administration of President Prabowo Subianto. Human rights organizations have warned that increased military influence in civilian institutions could weaken democratic oversight and accountability.

The United Nations condemned the attack as a“cowardly act of violence” and called for accountability. Rights advocates had pushed for the case to be heard in a civilian court, arguing that military proceedings could undermine public confidence in the investigation.

KontraS has long documented cases of enforced disappearances, abuses by security forces and violations committed during past periods of political unrest in Indonesia. The organization remains one of the country's most prominent human rights watchdogs.

The convictions come amid broader scrutiny of Indonesia's human rights record, with activists warning that attacks on critics and civil society figures could have a chilling effect on freedom of expression and public dissent.