Genesis Expands Leadership Team To Help Capital Markets Firms Scale AI Safely From Prototype To Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) David Perkins Named Head of Sales as Genesis Aligns Commercial, Technology and Delivery Leadership for the Next Era of Financial Software Development

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global today announced a series of leadership appointments designed to support growing client demand for faster, more efficient delivery of mission-critical software across capital markets.

For years, Genesis has helped financial institutions accelerate software development through its application platform, reusable capital markets components and deep capital markets industry expertise. As firms increasingly incorporate AI into the software development process, Genesis capabilities are becoming even more valuable, providing the structure, controls and domain intelligence required to transform AI-generated code into compliant, secure and production-ready applications.

Unlike generic development tools, Genesis combines AI capabilities with a library of battle-tested capital markets workflows, integrations and business components that enable firms to move more quickly from prototype to production while maintaining the governance, performance, operational resilience and controls required in financial markets.

"Financial institutions have always faced pressure to deliver software faster without compromising reliability, governance or performance," said James Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Global. "What has changed is the speed at which AI can now assist that process. Our role is ensuring those advances translate into real business outcomes and production-ready systems, not just prototypes. These appointments strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate innovation while maintaining the standards required in capital markets."

Today, Genesis helps clients accelerate software delivery in three key areas: enabling engineering teams to build applications faster through AI-assisted development; empowering business users to design and build production-ready, governed applications through Genesis Create, its AI-powered application builder; and deploying AI agents that automate complex workflows within production environments.

Underpinning each capability is Genesis' library of capital markets-specific components, workflows and integrations, which help organizations move more quickly and more safely from prototype to production.

"The industry is discovering that generating code is only a small part of the challenge," said Tej Sidhu, President and Chief Product Officer of Genesis Global. "What ultimately matters is whether software can operate reliably in production. Financial institutions need architecture, controls, integrations and domain expertise that AI alone cannot provide. Genesis combines modern AI capabilities with years of capital markets knowledge and technical frameworks embedded in our platform, enabling clients to build and deploy applications faster while maintaining the compliance and quality standards required for mission-critical systems. That combination is becoming increasingly important as firms look beyond experimentation and focus on using AI to deliver measurable business outcomes."

To support its next phase of growth, Genesis has made the following leadership appointments:

David Perkins has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Sales & Strategic Growth and will serve as Head of Sales. A widely respected capital markets technology executive, Perkins will lead Genesis' global sales organization and strategic growth initiatives. Since joining Genesis, he has played a key role in expanding the firm's market presence and strengthening relationships across the industry.

Shahin Askari has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. He is responsible for the firm's technology strategy, platform vision and architecture and continues to serve on the Genesis Executive Committee. Askari joined Genesis in 2023 and previously served as Chief Platform and Architecture Officer.

Michael Henson has been promoted to Chief Delivery Officer and joins the Executive Committee. He is responsible for delivery excellence, client outcomes, DevOps and support functions across the organization. Henson previously served as Vice President of Forward Deployed Engineering.

Jay Taylerson has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Engineering Excellence. He is responsible for standards, architecture and AI enablement within the Genesis engineering organization.

Raminder Ahuja has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, India. He oversees client delivery and engineering operations in Genesis' Bengaluru engineering center.

Together, these appointments reinforce Genesis' commitment to helping financial institutions build, modernize and operate software more effectively in an era increasingly shaped by AI-enabled development.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its AI-native software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services.

The Genesis Application Platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world's leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

Media contact:

Alex Paidas, Corporate Communications, Genesis Global

...al +1 646 246 4889