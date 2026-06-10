403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Accuses US of Sabotaging Diplomacy with Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN) Iran has launched a pointed accusation at Washington, charging that repeated ceasefire breaches, contradictory signals and constantly shifting demands are actively eroding the foundations of diplomatic engagement between the two sides.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks Wednesday at a press briefing, framing the deterioration of talks as a direct consequence of American conduct.
"Diplomatic processes do not take place in a vacuum," Baghaei told reporters.
He elaborated on the conditions he said were indispensable to any meaningful negotiation. "To advance any negotiation or diplomatic process, a minimum level of conducive conditions is required to allow diplomacy to move forward," he said.
Baghaei then trained his fire squarely on Washington. "Unfortunately, the United States, through the contradictory messages it sends, the repeated changes in its positions and demands, and, worst of all, repeated violations of the ceasefire, is harming the diplomatic process," he said.
Israel, too, came in for sharp criticism, with Baghaei accusing Tel Aviv of compounding the damage through what he characterised as repeated ceasefire violations in Lebanon.
"Any diplomatic process is harmed by the use of force and unlawful actions," he added.
On the question of where talks go from here, Baghaei offered little in the way of specifics, saying only that Tehran would assess the conditions surrounding future negotiations in light of overnight developments — declining to elaborate further.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks Wednesday at a press briefing, framing the deterioration of talks as a direct consequence of American conduct.
"Diplomatic processes do not take place in a vacuum," Baghaei told reporters.
He elaborated on the conditions he said were indispensable to any meaningful negotiation. "To advance any negotiation or diplomatic process, a minimum level of conducive conditions is required to allow diplomacy to move forward," he said.
Baghaei then trained his fire squarely on Washington. "Unfortunately, the United States, through the contradictory messages it sends, the repeated changes in its positions and demands, and, worst of all, repeated violations of the ceasefire, is harming the diplomatic process," he said.
Israel, too, came in for sharp criticism, with Baghaei accusing Tel Aviv of compounding the damage through what he characterised as repeated ceasefire violations in Lebanon.
"Any diplomatic process is harmed by the use of force and unlawful actions," he added.
On the question of where talks go from here, Baghaei offered little in the way of specifics, saying only that Tehran would assess the conditions surrounding future negotiations in light of overnight developments — declining to elaborate further.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment