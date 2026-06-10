The Board Of Trustees Appoints HRH Dr. Maha Bint Mishari Bin Abdulaziz As The CEO Of FII Institute

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The Board of Trustees of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Her Royal Highness Princess Dr. Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Chief Executive Officer of FII Institute.









HRH Dr. Maha brings an exceptional track record of leadership spanning healthcare, higher education, research, institutional advancement, and international engagement. Throughout her distinguished career, she has played a pivotal role in building global partnerships, advancing innovation, fostering talent development, and promoting Saudi Arabia's growing influence on the world stage. Most recently, she served as Vice President of External Relations & Advancement at Alfaisal University, where she helped transform the institution into one of the Kingdom's leading centers of excellence.

In her new role, HRH Dr. Maha will lead the next chapter of growth and global impact for the FII Institute, further strengthening its mission to empower leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers to address humanity's most pressing challenges through investment, collaboration, and action.

Commenting on the appointment, H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, FII Institute, and the Governor of PIF, said:“HRH Dr. Maha Al Saud brings a rare combination of leadership, vision, and global perspective that will be instrumental in advancing the FII Institute's mission. Her distinguished career reflects a deep commitment to education, innovation, and societal progress. As the Institute enters its next chapter of growth and global impact, I am confident that under her leadership and working closely with Richard Attias as Chairman of the Executive Committee, FII Institute will continue to strengthen its role as a catalyst for investment, ideas, and solutions that serve humanity.”

HRH Princess Dr. Maha Al Saud, CEO of FII Institute said:“It is a privilege to join the FII Institute at such an important moment in its journey. The Institute has become a globally recognized platform for dialogue, innovation, and investment. I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, the Executive Committee, our partners, and our talented team to further advance our mission and create meaningful impact for future generations.”

Her Royal Highness will deliver the opening remarks on Day 2 of the FII PRIORITY Europe Summit on June 19 in Rome, Italy.

About FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.