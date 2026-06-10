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UN Raises Alarm Over Mass Displacement Risk in Lebanon’s Tyre
(MENAFN) The United Nations has raised alarm over what it described as a “deteriorating” situation in Lebanon after Israel issued a displacement order affecting the entire port city of Tyre, with officials warning that nearly 44,000 people could be impacted.
At a press briefing, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said the evacuation directive covers all neighborhoods in the city, including Palestinian refugee camps, many of which already host displaced residents. “The displacement order issued by Israel today for the entire city of Tyre, including all neighborhoods and Palestinian refugee camps, will affect nearly 44,000 people, many who were already displaced,” he said.
He added that UN peacekeepers have reported a sharp escalation in military activity across southern Lebanon. According to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Israeli forces carried out extensive ground and air operations, including armored movements, engineering and demolition work, and sustained logistical activity alongside airstrikes.
UNIFIL also documented 48 violations of Lebanese airspace by Israeli aircraft, nine airstrikes conducted by fighter jets, and an additional incident involving sustained machine-gun fire from an Israeli helicopter, during which around 100 rounds were fired toward the Bint Jubayl area.
At a press briefing, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said the evacuation directive covers all neighborhoods in the city, including Palestinian refugee camps, many of which already host displaced residents. “The displacement order issued by Israel today for the entire city of Tyre, including all neighborhoods and Palestinian refugee camps, will affect nearly 44,000 people, many who were already displaced,” he said.
He added that UN peacekeepers have reported a sharp escalation in military activity across southern Lebanon. According to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Israeli forces carried out extensive ground and air operations, including armored movements, engineering and demolition work, and sustained logistical activity alongside airstrikes.
UNIFIL also documented 48 violations of Lebanese airspace by Israeli aircraft, nine airstrikes conducted by fighter jets, and an additional incident involving sustained machine-gun fire from an Israeli helicopter, during which around 100 rounds were fired toward the Bint Jubayl area.
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