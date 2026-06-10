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Turkmenistan, ICAPP Discuss Strengthening Multidimensional Co-Op With Korea

Turkmenistan, ICAPP Discuss Strengthening Multidimensional Co-Op With Korea


2026-06-10 07:19:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Turkmenistan and the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) explored prospects for advancing Turkmen-Korean cooperation across political, economic, and cultural domains, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions were held in Ashgabat between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Bashimova and ICAPP Secretary General's Special Envoy Jong Tae In.

The sides concentrated on expanding political dialogue, reinforcing intergovernmental contacts, and enhancing collaboration through regular consultations between foreign ministries and interparliamentary mechanisms.

Significant emphasis was placed on promoting trade and economic cooperation, including potential partnerships in the energy sector, chemical industry, transport, and infrastructure projects.

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Trend News Agency

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