Turkmenistan, ICAPP Discuss Strengthening Multidimensional Co-Op With Korea
The discussions were held in Ashgabat between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Bashimova and ICAPP Secretary General's Special Envoy Jong Tae In.
The sides concentrated on expanding political dialogue, reinforcing intergovernmental contacts, and enhancing collaboration through regular consultations between foreign ministries and interparliamentary mechanisms.
Significant emphasis was placed on promoting trade and economic cooperation, including potential partnerships in the energy sector, chemical industry, transport, and infrastructure projects.--
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