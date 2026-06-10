Mamatavijayan: Two Political Titans, Two Different Reckonings

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram/Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) For over a decade and a half, Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan remained the undisputed centres of power in West Bengal and Kerala, respectively, the unquestioned voices of their parties and governments.

But the aftermath of the 2026 Assembly elections has thrown up a curious political parallel: both leaders, who once appeared unshakeable, now find themselves navigating turbulence.

In West Bengal, Banerjee's dominance after 15 years in power is facing its strongest challenge yet.

Leaders and sections of the political ecosystem who once operated under her command are showing signs of distancing themselves as the Bharatiya Janata Party continue to expand its influence and her Trinamool Congress faces an unprecedented battle for political space.

The irony is striking.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist, which ruled Bengal for 32 years before being swept aside by Banerjee's Trinamool, is now watching its former rival struggle against the BJP's rise.

In Kerala, Vijayan's story has taken a different turn.

After a decade in office, his style of functioning and governance faced criticism even within his own party forums following the Congress-led United Democratic Front victory in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The UDF's return to power after ten years was widely seen as a political rejection of the Vijayan administration.

Yet, unlike Bengal, where Banerjee is facing open internal pressure, the criticism against Vijayan appeared to fade quickly within the CPI-M.

The organisation, after intense discussions and self-criticism, eventually closed ranks around its veteran leader.

Political observers point out that Vijayan may have continued with the same political authority had it not been for the unexpected developments surrounding an Enforcement Directorate search at his rented residence, linked to the investigation involving his daughter Veena Vijayan.

The episode briefly disrupted the political equilibrium around him.

The latest political signals from both leaders have also been telling.

Banerjee, who had often kept her distance from the opposition platform, was recently seen alongside Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at an INDIA bloc meeting, a significant shift in political positioning.

Vijayan himself was absent, but his trusted aide and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas attended the meeting representing the CPI-M, underlining that Kerala's veteran leader too has not completely stepped away from the larger opposition strategy.

Two leaders, two states, two political journeys, but one common message: even the most powerful regional leaders eventually face the test of changing political realities.