Parsons' CUAS Solutions Strengthen National Security And Protect Critical Infrastructure



Parsons recently demonstrated AI-enabled CUAS solutions which integrated sensor and kinetic effectors.

Parsons' expertise in non-kinetic effects (NKE) detect, disrupt, and mitigate single, multi and swarm drone or missile threats. The company delivers CUAS capabilities that are part of a broader C5ISR portfolio, with solutions that scale from site-level defense to regional, theater, and homeland architectures.



CHANTILLY, Va., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has successfully demonstrated integrated counter-unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) capabilities, showcasing how the company delivers layered, scalable, AI-driven defense that enables autonomous detection, classification, prioritization, and mitigation against rapidly evolving and increasingly autonomous aerial threats across national security and critical infrastructure environments.

The recent demonstration highlighted Parsons' approach to the strategic CUAS mission. The company's fully integrated architecture connected sensing, command and control (C2), AI-enabled decision support, and kinetic response into a unified system to expedite the full kill chain from detection to mitigation. This integration enables earlier threat awareness, faster coordinated response, and more precise execution in complex, high-tempo environments. The full kill chain demonstration leveraged Parsons' DroneArmorTM AI-enabled C2 fused data from HurleyIR electro-optic infrared (EO/IR) sensors and DroneShield's electronic warfare sensor and commercial off the shelf (COTS) radars, and autonomously mitigated threats with Allen Control Systems' Bullfrog, an autonomous remote weapon station capable of employing various kinetic effectors. The mission-relevant configuration validated the ability to execute the full counter-drone kill chain in an operational environment.

“Our customers need integrated, mission-ready systems that can be deployed rapidly and adapt as threats evolve, and we have proven through the recent demonstration that we are ready to deliver,” said Martin Boson, president of Engineered Systems for Parsons.“Parsons provides that integration at scale and with speed, connecting sensors, decision makers, and response options into a unified architecture that drives faster awareness and coordinated response. Our AI-enabled capabilities accelerate detection, classification, and decision support, allowing operators to respond at machine speed with greater precision. Whether protecting national security or critical infrastructure, securing borders, supporting defense operations, or strengthening mission assurance, we enable customers to reduce operational risk and maintain continuity across complex and rapidly changing threat environments.”

In addition to our DroneArmorTM integrated CUAS solution, Parsons has unique expertise in non-kinetic effects (NKE) to detect, disrupt, and mitigate a variety of drone or missile threats. This capability is embedded within Parsons' integrated defense approach, where CUAS solutions are delivered through a broader C5ISR portfolio that combines sensing, C2, cyber, and electronic warfare into a unified operational architecture. This architecture enables autonomous and semi-autonomous workflows across sensing, threat assessment, battle management, and coordinated effects, allowing operators to maintain the decision advantage in contested environments. The company delivers layered CUAS and counter-C5ISR protection for operators and mission-critical systems that sustain air, land, sea, space, and energy operations. By integrating detection, C2, and response options into a unified framework, Parsons shortens the time from threat detection to action while improving multi-domain awareness. This approach enables defense, homeland security, and civil stakeholders to deploy what they need and scale as threats evolve, with solutions ranging from single-site protection to regional, theater, and homeland defense architectures.

The company's integrated CUAS architecture is further supported by Parsons' TAK-X, which enables shared geospatial awareness for real-time coordination across agencies and mission partners, and Parsons' Intelligent NETworks® (iNET ®) Smart Mobility Platform which provides secure, resilient communications across distributed operations. Together, these systems translate multi-domain sensor data into coordinated, AI-enabled action at machine speed, improving decision superiority and enabling operators to respond faster than evolving threats. The solution reflects Parsons' unique ability to leverage innovative capabilities from across its segments and acquisitions to deliver best-in-class integrated solutions for its global customer base. The TAK-X technology resulted from the company's acquisition of Chesapeake International Technology (CTI) which falls into its Federal segment, while Parsons' iNET® technology, an award-winning traffic management solution from its critical infrastructure segment, is deployed to transportation agencies globally to improve safety, reliability, and system performance by unifying data, analytics, and decision support into a single operational environment, enabled by AI/ML.

Parsons' other industry-leading CUAS solutions include detection and tracking capabilities such as BlueFly® for RF-based detection and early warning and SmartCam3DTM for EO/IR visualization and advanced analytics. The company's vendor-agnostic approach enables rapid integration of best-in-class capabilities without vendor lock-in, allowing customers to adapt and scale as mission requirements evolve. This approach is complemented by proprietary capabilities such as TReX® for flexible land or afloat defeat and deception and ZEUS® for directed energy precision engagement. Parsons' open architecture enables customers to integrate and evolve capabilities as threats and mission requirements change.

The company accelerates development and deployment of these capabilities through operational environments such as the Parsons CUAS Center of Excellence in Summit Point, West Virginia, and the United States Air Force (USAF) Ramstein Air Defense Systems Integration Laboratory (RADSIL) in Germany. In these environments, systems are rapidly prototyped, integrated, and validated in mission-relevant conditions, helping meet the Department of War's (DoW) emphasis on speed of procurement and need for faster, more flexible approaches for acquiring software, digital systems, and emerging technologies.

As part of Parsons' larger suite of CUAS capabilities, the company has also led the maturation of an all-domain system comprised of commercial and government off-the-shelf technologies, utilizing an integrated design, to protect existing and future air bases. Parsons focuses on every aspect of the all-domain battlespace, including space operations, edge computing, full-spectrum cyber, and ground-based command and control systems for defeating non-kinetic threats.

In addition, Parsons provides systems of systems engineering, integration, and testing of potential architecture concepts to counter missile threats to the U.S. Homeland, our allies, and deployed forces. The company supports the design, development, integration, testing, and assessment of the components and architectures to ensure the warfighters have an integrated, layered sensing, command and control, and engagement capability to counter threats of all ranges in all phases of flight.

Parsons aligns technology capabilities with operational requirements across a range of missions, from protecting the homeland, critical infrastructure and major public events to enabling secure diplomatic operations and supporting mission assurance for national security and defense missions. This approach improves shared awareness, accelerates coordinated response, and reduces operational friction across agencies and partners, while preparing customers to address increasingly autonomous and swarming threats in future operational environments.

To learn more about Parsons' global CUAS solutions, visit parsons/cuas/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

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