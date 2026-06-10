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Crown Prince Commends Armed Forces, Security Agencies On Army Day

Crown Prince Commends Armed Forces, Security Agencies On Army Day


2026-06-10 06:05:45
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 10 (Petra) – HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II issued a message across official social media channels on Wednesday, paying tribute to the personnel of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies on the anniversaries of the Great Arab Revolt and Army Day.

Marking the national milestone on June 10, the Crown Prince cited His Majesty King Abdullah II's description of the military personnel, stating, "You are the truest in speech and the most loyal in deed." //Petra// AA

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Jordan News Agency

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