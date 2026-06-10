Planisware Unveils Latest AI Innovations At Its Annual Exchange26 EMEA Conference

Paris, France, 10 June 2026 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, is bringing together more than 300 clients, partners and industry experts this week for Exchange26 EMEA, its annual event held in Paris.

For over twenty years, Exchange has been a key gathering for the Planisware community. The event provides an opportunity to share the Group's latest innovations, showcase customer experiences and discuss the trends transforming the management of projects, portfolios, programs and products. The 2026 edition takes place against a backdrop of accelerating artificial intelligence, redefining how organizations manage, execute and create value.

Exchange26 EMEA brought together more than 300 participants from around one hundred organizations for conferences, demonstrations and customer sessions featuring international clients including ABB, Safran, Europol, Argenx, Etex, Novo Nordisk, IBSA and Expanscience. Discussions focused on organisational transformation, AI adoption, project execution and the alignment of strategy with value creation. Through customer insights and product demonstrations, the event also illustrated how Planisware helps leading organizations navigate complex environments by combining deep domain expertise, continuous product innovation and close client partnership.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, said:“As organizations operate in an increasingly complex environment, they must be able to align strategy, innovation and execution with greater speed and precision. At Planisware, we firmly believe that artificial intelligence represents a major opportunity, and Exchange26 EMEA brings this vision to life and highlights how our unified platform, purpose-built products and new agent-based AI capabilities help our clients accelerate their transformation and generate greater value.”

One of the highlights of Exchange26 EMEA was the presentation of Prisma, Planisware's new hybrid AI agent. Designed to help businesses manage their projects portfolios and resources, Prisma is a reasoning agent automating tasks, supporting decision-making and improving operational efficiency. Fully embedded into the Planisware environment, it is much more than just a simple data search or analysis tool. Leveraging organization specific data and business context, it analyses situations, makes recommendations and, under the user's control, updates the data and executes processes completely.

Prisma combines the power of large language models with a governed, user-controlled and auditable reasoning execution layer. It enables teams to generate deliverables, interact with Planisware data and processes, and carry out operational tasks while keeping actions within a secure enterprise framework. This innovation is part of Planisware's long-term strategy to build on more than thirty years of investment in artificial intelligence, semantic technologies and object-oriented architecture.

Planisware also presented the latest developments across its existing solutions:



Planisware Enterprise, its advanced solution for large organizations, offering extensive capabilities for portfolio management, governance, planning and project execution at enterprise scale; Planisware Orchestra, its turnkey cloud solution for small and medium-sized organizations, with new functionalities designed to accelerate adoption, improve collaboration and strengthen project and resource management.

As part of Exchange26 EMEA, Planisware also hosted an afternoon session dedicated to institutional investors and financial analysts, during which the Group's management presented its product and marketing roadmaps as well as its latest innovations. This session notably provided an opportunity to position the Group's AI innovations within a market dynamic driven by several structural trends: including digitalization and AI, innovation, energy transition and automation.

With Exchange26 EMEA, Planisware reaffirms its ambition to support organizations of all sizes in their transformation by combining domain expertise, continuous innovation, artificial intelligence and customer proximity to meet the growing needs of the Project Economy.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 850 employees across 20 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 650 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 35 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol“PLNW”).

For more information, visit: and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn.

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Planisware unveils latest AI innovations at its annual Exchange26 EMEA conference - PR