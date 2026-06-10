Turkmenistan, Georgia Discuss Expanding Trade And Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Georgia discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting in Tbilisi between Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani, Director General of Georgian Railway, Lasha Abashidze, Head of the Department of Trade Development and International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Givi Zedelashvili, and Turkmen Ambassador to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov.

Particular attention was paid to opportunities to increase trade turnover and attract investment, as well as the further development of Turkmen-Georgian economic ties and strengthening practical cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting comes a month after Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili visited Ashgabat for the fifth session of the Turkmen-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. During the visit, she was received by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who highlighted the importance of transport and logistics cooperation, including the Caspian Sea-Black Sea corridor, the Lapis Lazuli route and the Green Port initiative.

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