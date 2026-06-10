Arab-Swiss Business Forum 2026 Convenes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Arab-Swiss Business Forum“Trader 2026” convened in Geneva, Switzerland, with the participation of government officials, decision-makers, alongside representatives of the private sector and international organizations from both the Arab and Swiss sides. Participants underscored the importance of deepening cooperation between the two sides in future sectors and capitalizing on available opportunities to support economic growth, create jobs, and promote sustainable development.

They likewise highlighted the pivotal role played by the Arab-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry in building bridges between the Arab and Swiss business communities and helping forge ahead with practical and sustainable partnerships that turbocharge development and innovation while broadening new horizons for economic cooperation during the coming phase.

This is a consequential forum to converse about the economic and technological transformations at a time that precipitates the need to develop labour markets, said Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Arab League's Economic Affairs Sector, Ambassador H E Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al Malki.