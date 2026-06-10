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Somali World Cup Referee Heads Home After US Entry Refusal
(MENAFN) Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan returned to Somalia on Tuesday via Istanbul after being denied entry to the United States, where he had been scheduled to officiate matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Before boarding a flight from Istanbul Airport, Artan expressed appreciation for the support he had received throughout the process.
"I wanted to thank FIFA for supporting me all the way and the Somali people also. So I am very grateful for FIFA and CAF (Confederation of African Football) also. So this is what I have to say," Artan told reporters.
The Somali Football Federation earlier expressed disappointment over the decision preventing Artan from entering the US. According to the federation, authorities have not provided an official explanation for the refusal, though it called for patience while additional details are clarified.
The case drew further attention after a senior White House official defended restrictions affecting several international participants expected to attend the World Cup.
Andrew Giuliani, who serves as executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, suggested the decision regarding Artan "was for a very good reason,” but did not provide further details.
Artan had been set to make history as the first referee from Somalia selected to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, making the entry denial a significant setback for both the official and Somali football.
Before boarding a flight from Istanbul Airport, Artan expressed appreciation for the support he had received throughout the process.
"I wanted to thank FIFA for supporting me all the way and the Somali people also. So I am very grateful for FIFA and CAF (Confederation of African Football) also. So this is what I have to say," Artan told reporters.
The Somali Football Federation earlier expressed disappointment over the decision preventing Artan from entering the US. According to the federation, authorities have not provided an official explanation for the refusal, though it called for patience while additional details are clarified.
The case drew further attention after a senior White House official defended restrictions affecting several international participants expected to attend the World Cup.
Andrew Giuliani, who serves as executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, suggested the decision regarding Artan "was for a very good reason,” but did not provide further details.
Artan had been set to make history as the first referee from Somalia selected to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, making the entry denial a significant setback for both the official and Somali football.
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