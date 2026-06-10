UK Mps Raise Alarm Over Pojk, Urge Pakistan To Address Rights Abuses

A group of more than 40 British parliamentarians, led by Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, Imran Hussain MP, has expressed serious concern over the worsening situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). During their meeting they highlighted the safety of British nationals in the region, urging Pakistan to address growing allegations of repression and human rights abuses.

The delegation met with Pakistan's Minister of State responsible for Pakistan and Kashmir-related affairs to discuss what lawmakers described as rapidly escalating tensions across the territory. During the meeting, the parliamentarians highlighted reports of restrictions on civil liberties, communication blackouts, and the worsening humanitarian situation affecting residents and British nationals with family ties to the region.

Key Demands from British Lawmakers

The MPs called for immediate action to ease tensions and restore normalcy. Among their key demands was enhanced consular support for British citizens currently in or connected to the region, amid concerns over access to information and assistance during the ongoing unrest.

Call to End 'Lockdown'

The parliamentarians also urged Pakistani authorities to end what they described as a lockdown affecting parts of the territory. They stressed that restrictions on movement and public life were exacerbating hardships for ordinary residents and raising concerns among the international community.

Restoration of Communication Services

Another major concern raised during the meeting was the suspension and disruption of communication services. The British lawmakers called for the immediate restoration of telecommunications and internet access, arguing that access to information is a fundamental right and essential for maintaining contact with families.

The APPG delegation further emphasised the need for all parties to return to peaceful negotiations rather than relying on coercive measures. Most significantly, the parliamentarians reiterated the importance of respecting the inalienable human rights of the Kashmiri people. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)