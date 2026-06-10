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DR Congo Court Sentences 54 to Death Over Murder of UN Experts
(MENAFN) A high-ranking military tribunal in the Democratic Republic of Congo has handed down death sentences to 54 individuals — among them an army colonel — over their involvement in the 2017 killing of two United Nations investigators in the country's volatile interior, court documents revealed Tuesday.
The victims, American national Michael Sharp and Swedish citizen Zaida Catalan, were on an official UN fact-finding mission probing human rights abuses in Kasai Central province when they were ambushed and killed amid a violent insurgency led by the Kamwina Nsapu militia.
Among those condemned are several senior figures within the Kamuina Nsapu militia and Col. Jean de Dieu Mambweni, a serving officer in the Congolese armed forces — all convicted of war crimes in connection with the killings.
Mambweni's sentence marks a dramatic reversal of fortune. In the original 2022 proceedings, he received a 10-year prison term after being accused of supplying ammunition potentially used in the attack. However, the High Military Court's appeal ruling, handed down Friday, escalated his punishment to death after judges determined prosecutors had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mambweni had "trapped" the experts.
Court testimony established that on March 12, 2017, the two investigators were intercepted during their fact-finding operation in Kasai, lured into a remote location, and shot dead. Their bodies were not recovered until more than two weeks later.
The appeal proceedings expanded from 51 defendants in the initial trial to 54, following the arrest of additional suspects in the intervening period.
Yet despite the landmark ruling — effectively closing nearly nine years of legal proceedings — justice advocates say the full chain of culpability remains unresolved. The Congo National Human Rights Commission warned that those who orchestrated the killings at the highest levels have yet to face accountability.
Paul Nsapu, the commission's president, addressed reporters in Kinshasa on Monday, calling on authorities to pursue the investigation further.
"We demand additional investigations to establish all those responsible for the killing," he said, underscoring that the verdict, while significant, may represent only a partial measure of justice for the slain investigators.
Sharp and Catalan had been deployed as part of a formal UN mechanism tasked with documenting widespread human rights violations in Kasai province — a region then engulfed in deadly confrontations between government security forces and the Kamwina Nsapu armed group.
The victims, American national Michael Sharp and Swedish citizen Zaida Catalan, were on an official UN fact-finding mission probing human rights abuses in Kasai Central province when they were ambushed and killed amid a violent insurgency led by the Kamwina Nsapu militia.
Among those condemned are several senior figures within the Kamuina Nsapu militia and Col. Jean de Dieu Mambweni, a serving officer in the Congolese armed forces — all convicted of war crimes in connection with the killings.
Mambweni's sentence marks a dramatic reversal of fortune. In the original 2022 proceedings, he received a 10-year prison term after being accused of supplying ammunition potentially used in the attack. However, the High Military Court's appeal ruling, handed down Friday, escalated his punishment to death after judges determined prosecutors had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mambweni had "trapped" the experts.
Court testimony established that on March 12, 2017, the two investigators were intercepted during their fact-finding operation in Kasai, lured into a remote location, and shot dead. Their bodies were not recovered until more than two weeks later.
The appeal proceedings expanded from 51 defendants in the initial trial to 54, following the arrest of additional suspects in the intervening period.
Yet despite the landmark ruling — effectively closing nearly nine years of legal proceedings — justice advocates say the full chain of culpability remains unresolved. The Congo National Human Rights Commission warned that those who orchestrated the killings at the highest levels have yet to face accountability.
Paul Nsapu, the commission's president, addressed reporters in Kinshasa on Monday, calling on authorities to pursue the investigation further.
"We demand additional investigations to establish all those responsible for the killing," he said, underscoring that the verdict, while significant, may represent only a partial measure of justice for the slain investigators.
Sharp and Catalan had been deployed as part of a formal UN mechanism tasked with documenting widespread human rights violations in Kasai province — a region then engulfed in deadly confrontations between government security forces and the Kamwina Nsapu armed group.
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