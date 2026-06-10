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UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dividend Announcement


2026-06-10 03:32:01
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dividend Announcement
10.06.2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The 27th Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on 9 June 2026, approved a dividend payment of 72 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2025.
Dividend payment is Monday, 22 June 2026 (value date to the custodian bank). Dividend payment will be made through credit of the custodian bank. Raiffeisen Bank International AG will be the principal paying agent. Dividend payments by the principal paying agent will be made exclusively less 27,5% withholding tax.
Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange from Thursday, 18 June 2026. Record date is Friday, 19 June 2026. 10.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 211 75-0
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000821103
WKN: 928900
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2342604

End of News EQS News Service

2342604 10.06.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN10062026004691010666ID1111237115



EQS Group

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