UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM

UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dividend Announcement

10.06.2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The 27th Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on 9 June 2026, approved a dividend payment of 72 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2025.

Dividend payment is Monday, 22 June 2026 (value date to the custodian bank). Dividend payment will be made through credit of the custodian bank. Raiffeisen Bank International AG will be the principal paying agent. Dividend payments by the principal paying agent will be made exclusively less 27,5% withholding tax.

Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange from Thursday, 18 June 2026. Record date is Friday, 19 June 2026. 10.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

