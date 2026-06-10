Latin American Pulse For Wednesday, June 10, 2026

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PDF Edition Wednesday, June 10, 2026 · The 60-second read The bottom line Markets bounced back. After two weeks of selling, Latin America rallied together on Tuesday - Brazil +0.68%, Chile +3.3%, Colombia +2.7% - as oversold markets lifted and the dollar's long climb finally paused. Argentina deregulates by decree. The government scrapped a batch of old price, supply and shelf rules overnight - Milei's deepest deregulation push yet, done without a vote in Congress. Peru still has no winner. Sánchez holds a razor-thin lead over Fujimori - about 35,000 votes - but the official result won't come until mid-July. The regional tape Tuesday's close · stocks & currency BR · Ibovespa 169,813 ▲ 0.68% off its ~166k floor CL · IPSA ▲ 3.3% led the rebound hardest bounce CO · Colcap ▲ 2.7% bounced hard lifted with the region MX · IPC - lagged the one left behind AR · ARGT fund ▲ 1.65% US-listed steady run continues BR · Real / USD 5.18 - eased dollar's climb paused BR · Selic rate 14.75% - on hold decision Jun 16–17 CO · Policy rate 11.25% - held among region's highest Levels are same-session captures from The Rio Times' Tuesday market reports; for the rebounders, the day's move is shown where a fresh closing level isn't yet published. Colombia's policy rate is its standing mid-2026 level. What it means for you Most of Tuesday's bounce was technical - deeply oversold markets snapping back together, helped by a pause in the dollar and a calmer global mood - so treat it as relief, not a turn, until it survives Brazil's rate decision next week.

The bigger story underneath is structural: Argentina is dismantling decades-old market controls, and Brazil just purged the top of its markets regulator. These shape the region long after a one-day rally fades. These are our editorial views, not investment advice. Live Market IntelligenceLatin America - Cross-Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America - Cross-Market Board Regional

Jun 10, 2026 · 04:14 Ibovespa · benchmark 169,813

+0.47% +25.14% over 12 months Market breadth · 5 names 80% advancing 4 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.17 0.00% USD / MXN 17.43 -0.16% USD / CLP 916.52 -0.03% USD / COP 3,566 -0.74% USD / ARS 1,441 -0.07% Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

169,813

+0.47%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico

65,409

-1.11%

S&P IPSAChile

10,501

+3.32%

S&P MERVALArgentina

3,150,727

+2.14%

MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,252.33

+2.71%

BVL S&P PerúPeru

34,937.73

+0.29%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,813 +0.47% +25.14% 169,019 - - - IPSA 10,501 +3.32% - 10,164 - - - IPC MEX 65,409 -1.11% +13.14% 66,141 - - - MERVAL 3,150,727 +2.14% +49.24% 3,084,617 - - - COLCAP 2,252.33 +2.71% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 34,937.73 +0.29% - - - - - USD/BRL 5.17 0.00% -6.92% 5.17 5.18 5.17 - EUR/BRL 5.97 -0.31% -5.87% 5.99 5.98 5.97 - USD/MXN 17.43 -0.16% -8.46% 17.46 17.46 17.42 - USD/CLP 916.52 -0.03% -2.05% 916.78 916.77 916.52 - USD/COP 3,566 -0.74% -13.81% 3,593 3,566 3,565 - USD/PEN 3.39 -0.07% -6.73% 3.39 3.39 3.39 - USD/ARS 1,441 -0.07% +21.58% 1,442 1,441 1,441 - USD/UYU 40.50 +1.95% -1.27% 39.72 40.50 40.50 - USD/PYG 6,138 +1.69% -21.97% 6,036 6,138 6,138 - USD/BOB 6.86 +1.55% +1.85% 6.76 6.86 6.86 - USD/DOP 58.14 +0.24% -1.46% 58.00 58.14 58.08 - USD/CRC 455.55 +1.48% -8.43% 448.91 455.55 455.55 -

Largest moves today IPSA10,501+3.32% COLCAP2,252.33+2.71% MERVAL3,150,727+2.14% USD/UYU40.50+1.95% USD/PYG6,138+1.69% USD/BOB6.86+1.55% USD/CRC455.55+1.48% IPC MEX65,409-1.11%

The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.47%, with breadth positive - 4 of 5 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 8 Jun 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, June 8, 2026

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The big picture · The region catches a break After falling for most of two weeks, Latin American markets turned together on Tuesday. Brazil's Ibovespa rose 0.68% to 169,813, bouncing off the support near 166,000 it had been resting on at its most oversold.

The relief was regional, not Brazilian - Chile jumped about 3.3% and Colombia about 2.7%, with only Mexico left behind. A calmer Middle East helped - Iran and Israel paused their attacks and oil slipped back - while the real eased to about 5.18 per dollar as the dollar's long climb finally stalled. The twist came after the US close: a fresh US strike on Iran revived the risk and firmed oil into Wednesday.

The bounce was about how far markets had already fallen - and a dollar that finally stopped climbing.

Beneath the relief, the structural story kept moving: Argentina tore up a batch of price and supply controls by decree, and the new chief of Brazil's securities regulator purged seven senior officials in one stroke.

Two ways the rebound goes It holds.

The bounce had breadth - Chile, Colombia and Brazil all rallied - and a steadier real removes the dollar pressure that drove the sell-off. If Brazil's rate decision and the global tape cooperate, the oversold snap-back can become a floor.

It fades.

A one-day bounce off support is the easiest move to reverse. A weak real, a hawkish surprise from Brazil's central bank, or the overnight US strike on Iran reigniting oil and risk-off could pull the region back to its lows.

The one fact to hold onto: Tuesday's turn was a relief rally off an oversold floor, not a change in the fundamentals. What to watch - Brazil's rate decision on June 16–17, the real around 5.18, the fresh US strike on Iran and oil's reaction, and whether Chile and Colombia keep their gains.

Country by country Brazil A bounce, and a regulator purged.

The Ibovespa snapped its losing run, up 0.68% to 169,813, and the real eased to 5.18. Off-market, new CVM chief Otto Lobo fired seven senior officials in one of the regulator's widest shake-ups in years.

Argentina Deregulation by decree.

The government scrapped the Shelf Law, the Supply Law and the Price Observatory in one administrative stroke - no Congress vote - the deepest move yet in Milei's drive. Its US-listed fund rose about 1.65%.

Peru Still no winner.

Sánchez holds a thin lead over Fujimori - about 50.1% to 49.9% with roughly 95% counted - but the formal result won't be proclaimed until mid-July.

Colombia Two stories on investment.

First-quarter foreign investment rose 34% by the official measure even as a second central-bank series shows it falling - fresh ambiguity ahead of the June 21 runoff.

Mexico Left behind, and on strike.

Its market lagged the regional bounce, while the CNTE teachers' union voted to keep striking into World Cup opening week. Mexico faces South Africa at the Azteca on June 11.

Panama Deciding a mine's fate.

The president set up a task force to decide the future of the shuttered Cobre Panamá copper mine, one of the world's largest, closed since a 2023 court ruling.

The risk dashboard

Our 1–5 read across ten countries · higher = more pressure

Country Score Pol Fin Sec Mkt Ext What's driving it Bolivia 5.0 5 5 5 5 5 Emergency-powers law in force; blockades and shortages grind on. Cuba 4.8 5 5 4 5 5 Long blackouts persist; tighter US sanctions deepen the energy strain. Colombia 4.2 5 4 4 3 5 Conflicting investment data ahead of the June 21 runoff; market rebounded. Venezuela 4.2 5 5 5 3 3 US eases pressure as oil trade slowly restarts; daily blackouts continue. Peru 3.8 5 3 4 4 3 A contested count with no formal winner until mid-July. Ecuador 3.6 4 3 5 3 3 The security crisis continues; a US-aligned, security-first line holds. Mexico 3.6 3 4 4 3 4 Teacher strike runs into World Cup week; the market lagged the bounce. Brazil 3.6 4 4 3 4 3 Market bounced off its floor, but a regulator purge and a rate decision loom Jun 16–17. Chile 3.0 3 3 3 3 3 Led the regional rebound (+3.3%); a rare-earths permit courts US money. Argentina 2.4 3 3 2 2 2 Deregulation by decree; listed fund up; borrowing risk near its Milei-era best.

Scale: 1 calm · 2 favourable · 3 mixed · 4 elevated · 5 severe. Pillars: politics, finances, security, markets, outside ties. Updated weekly.

The briefing · 12 things worth knowingBrazil rose 0.68% to 169,813, Chile about 3.3% and Colombia about 2.7% - only Mexico lagged the regional rebound.The real eased to about 5.18 as the greenback's powerful climb finally stalled, easing pressure across the region.A decree scrapped the Shelf Law, the Supply Law and the Price Observatory - no Congress vote - in Milei's deepest deregulation move yet.Sánchez leads Fujimori about 50.1% to 49.9% with roughly 95% counted; the official result is due mid-July.New CVM chief Otto Lobo fired seven senior officials in one of the agency's widest shake-ups in years.The group will invest $4.6bn in Mexico in 2026, up 35% on last year, creating about 8,500 jobs.Brazil's ADL plans a $580m plant, Sigma Lithium beat a court order (shares +7%), and Chile's Penco project won its permit while courting US money.The EU import ban was published; JBS fell about 3.4% and peers slid, with the measure taking effect September 3.Official first-quarter investment rose 34%, even as another central-bank series shows it falling.The CNTE union voted to keep its national strike going into World Cup opening week.A government task force will decide the future of the shuttered copper mine, idle since 2023.It topped the world for tourism growth (+46%) for a second straight year, even as South America's arrivals slipped. The week ahead

Five dates that move the region

Jun 11 The World Cup opens Mexico face South Africa at the Azteca; Mexico co-hosts with the US and Canada. Jun 13 Brazil's first match Brazil open against Morocco at 7 pm São Paulo time - a national pause. Jun 16–17 Brazil sets interest rates With the Selic at 14.75% and the real weak, it's the week's big market test. Jun 21 Colombia votes The presidential runoff, amid conflicting foreign-investment data. Mid-July Peru's proclamation The formal result comes only after the contested ballots clear the special juries. What we're watching this week Is the rebound for real?

It's a relief bounce off oversold lows plus a pause in the dollar - broad, but technical. Brazil's rate decision next week and a steadier real will decide whether it holds.

What did Argentina actually change?

It scrapped a batch of old price, supply and shelf rules by decree - no Congress vote - the deepest stroke yet in Milei's deregulation drive.

So who's winning in Peru?

Sánchez, by a hair - about 35,000 votes with roughly 95% counted. It's close enough that the last ballots still matter, and nothing is official until July.

WatchBrazil's rate decision on June 16–17 and the real around 5.18 per dollar. ReadInfobae and El Comercio on Peru's count; Ámbito on Argentina's deregulation decree. WatchWhether Chile and Colombia hold Tuesday's gains as the dollar settles. WatchThe World Cup opening on June 11 - with Brazil and Argentina among the favourites.

Read & watch

Companion - today's Latin America Power Map (PDF) →

Sources & method. Market levels are same-session captures from The Rio Times' Tuesday market reports (the Brazil Stock Market wrap, the Morning Call and the Pre-Open); index moves are shown where a fresh closing level isn't yet published. Regional reporting is from The Rio Times' June 9 coverage - Peru's official ONPE count via Infobae and El Comercio, Argentina's deregulation decree, the CVM shake-up, Colombia's foreign-investment data, Mexico's teacher strike and Panama's Cobre Panamá task force. The 1–5 risk scores are The Rio Times' own weekly read of the region. This is editorial analysis, not investment advice.

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