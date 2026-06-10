Applied Materials Expands Singapore Manufacturing To Support AI Chip Demand



New state-of-the-art facility strengthens Applied's global manufacturing and R&D capabilities to drive resilience and scalability Tampines Campus sets a new benchmark for sustainable, intelligent semiconductor equipment production



SINGAPORE and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc., the leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor industry, has expanded its manufacturing and R&D operations in Singapore to support the global build-out of AI infrastructure. The new US$500 million (S$600 million) Tampines Campus more than doubles Applied's advanced cleanroom capacity in Singapore and strengthens the company's global manufacturing footprint, which also includes facilities in the United States, Europe, Israel and Taiwan. The new facility, already operating at volume production, is focused on serving chipmakers that are expanding production to meet increasing AI-driven demand.

“AI is transforming every industry, creating unprecedented demand for advanced semiconductors,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials.“Our expanded manufacturing operations in Singapore strengthen Applied's ability to deliver semiconductor manufacturing equipment that chipmakers need to bring next-generation chips to market faster.”

The Tampines Campus marks a major milestone in Applied's Singapore 2030 plan to strengthen the company's global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, broaden technology ecosystem partnerships and promote local workforce development. The campus features an expansive manufacturing cleanroom and production capacity along with R&D facilities to support global and regional customers. With the expansion, Applied anticipates adding approximately 1,000 new local jobs over the next few years to support industry growth and technology commercialization.

“Singapore has been a strategic hub of Applied Materials' global operations for 35 years, and our expansion here is a testament to the world-class semiconductor ecosystem, infrastructure and talent this country has built,” said KC Ong, Group Vice President of Worldwide Manufacturing at Applied Materials.“Our new AI-enabled, automation-ready facility represents the next era of advanced manufacturing optimized for speed, precision and quality.”

Intelligent Manufacturing and Sustainable Operations

The Tampines Campus sets a new global benchmark for sustainable, intelligent semiconductor equipment production. The facility deploys Autonomous Mobile Robots, autonomous assembly and testing systems, and AI-assisted quality inspection-deepening integration between manufacturing, R&D and ecosystem partners to accelerate time-to-market for new technologies. Augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) tools further support technician training and precision maintenance operations.

Designed to achieve Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Certification, the highest tier of Singapore's green building rating system, the campus features an onsite solar panel system, LED lighting, low-carbon concrete construction, a closed-loop water reclamation system for zero water waste, and a Smart Building Management System that monitors energy and water consumption in real time.

“Applied Materials' use of advanced automation and AI technologies in their new facility will accelerate product development and push the envelope of advanced manufacturing capabilities in Singapore. We welcome this expansion that will strengthen our vibrant semiconductor ecosystem, creating quality jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans,” said Png Cheong Boon, Chairman of Singapore's Economic Development Board.

Expanding Global R&D and Manufacturing Footprint

Over the past several years, Applied has nearly doubled its global manufacturing capacity, including the new Tampines Campus, and the company has invested more than US$400 million in its U.S. equipment manufacturing infrastructure over the past five years. Additionally, Applied's new US$5 billion* EPIC Center in Silicon Valley, set to become operational this year, represents the largest-ever U.S. investment in advanced semiconductor equipment R&D. The center is designed from the ground up to dramatically reduce the time it takes to commercialize breakthrough technologies from early-stage research to full-scale manufacturing.

*Capital spending is expected to scale over time to approximately $5 billion as customer projects commence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding planned infrastructure investments and capital spending, anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: global economic, political and industry conditions; demand for semiconductor chips and electronic devices; customers' technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; and other risks and uncertainties described in Applied's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Applied's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections and assumptions, and Applied assumes no obligation to update them.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at .

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676Farand Ngoh (Singapore editorial/media) Sullivan (financial community)

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