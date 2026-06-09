MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) 2026 Canadian Climate Investor Conference Closes the Market

June 09, 2026 4:17 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), along with the investment community, presenting companies, and supporters: TMX Newsfile and TD Bank Group, joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, TSX and TSXV Company Services, to close the market in celebration of the 2026 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC).



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Hosted by TSX and TSXV, the CCIC brings together climate-conscious investors and high-growth companies spanning clean technology, renewable energy, and next-generation power sectors. Taking place at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto on June 9, the conference serves as a vital catalyst to accelerate the capital deployment needed to build a sustainable future for Canada and the global economy.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations, TMX Group

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange