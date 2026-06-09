Controlup Named A Leader For Third Consecutive Year In 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Digital Employee Experience Management Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ControlUp believes this recognition underscores the company's continued innovation and momentum as it advances toward Autonomous Endpoint Management with real-time visibility, automation, and agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp, a pioneer of Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) which leverages agentic AI to allow digital workspaces to run themselves, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools. This marks the third consecutive year the company has received this distinction.

In ControlUp's opinion, its position as a Leader for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute reflects its consistent delivery of value to organizations navigating increasingly complex digital workspace environments.

ControlUp believes this recognition underscores the rapid adoption of ControlUp ONE, a Customers' Choice unified platform that provides real-time visibility, proactive remediation, and intelligent automation across desktops, Cloud PCs, virtual workspaces, SaaS apps, and unified communications. Powered by Agentic AI, the platform continuously analyzes real-time signals to detect issues and initiate self-healing optimizations without manual intervention.

“Being named a Leader for the third consecutive year is a proud moment for ControlUp and, we believe, a reflection of the value our customers and partners are seeing every day,” said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp.“The DEX market is moving fast from visibility to action. IT teams no longer just need more dashboards. They need systems that can detect, diagnose, and remediate issues before employees are impacted. That is the shift we are driving with ControlUp ONE, Pulse AI, and our vision for Autonomous Endpoint Management.”

“We are thrilled that Gartner has recognized ControlUp as a Leader in DEX for the third year in a row. We believe this recognition gives us a strong foundation to define what comes next: Autonomous Endpoint Management, where real-time visibility, AI, and automation help digital workspaces run more intelligently and with less manual effort," said Gadi Feldman, Chief Product Officer, ControlUp.

According to a Gartner report, "Innovation Insight for Digital Workplace Operations Automation Platforms1,"by 2029, 70% of enterprises will deploy agentic AI as a part of IT infrastructure operations, compared to less than 5% in 2025.” ControlUp believes this market shift aligns directly with its strategy to help IT teams move from reactive troubleshooting to automated, AI-assisted operations.

ControlUp continues to expand its platform with capabilities designed to improve IT efficiency, reduce support costs, and consolidate fragmented tools, including:



Automated Actions and Agentic AI: Pulse AI delivers AI-assisted insights, guided troubleshooting, and intelligent automation across managed environments.

Expanded Endpoint Coverage: Extends visibility and action across physical devices, virtual desktops, Cloud PCs, SaaS applications, and unified communications.

Advanced Orchestration: Enables low-code workflows, self-healing actions, and employee self-service to help IT move from reactive support to proactive operations. Unified Communications Monitoring: Provides deeper visibility into Microsoft Teams and Zoom performance to help IT identify and resolve collaboration issues faster.



As of May 2026, the ControlUp ONE platform holds a 4.7 out of 5-star rating based on over 330 reviews on Gartner Peer InsightsTM. One customer in the insurance industry noted:“ControlUp provides us in-depth insights into a very large environment... we can better understand user experiences and device performance without the need to export data to other tools. All of this is achieved within one tool, largely guided or automated by ControlUp.”

Starting June 10, 2026, download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools on .

To learn more about the ControlUp ONE platform, schedule a demo.

Gartner definition of DEX tools:

Digital employee experience management tools measure and help IT continuously improve employee sentiment toward and the performance of company-provided technology. They continuously surface actionable insights, drive self-healing automations, and optimize support and employee engagement via the near-real-time processing of aggregated data from endpoints, applications, employee sentiment and organizational context. These insights enable self-healing and can enhance employee interactions with self-service portals and chatbots. They also help IT support, asset management, procurement and other teams whose work depends on reliable information.

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools, Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, Robin Milton-Schonemann, 8 June 2026.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Innovation Insight for Digital Workplace Operations Automation Platforms, Tom Cipolla, Stu Downes, 23 April 2026.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is defining the next chapter in modern workspace management with Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM). By unifying Digital Employee Experience (DEX) and IT operations with agentic AI, ControlUp moves organizations beyond the limitations of reactive troubleshooting toward a self-healing environment that operates more autonomously at scale. The platform integrates real-time signals with AI-driven decisioning and automated remediation to resolve issues before they impact employees, reduce operational complexity, and consolidate fragmented toolsets. Organizations advance to a state where IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the digital workspace runs itself. Learn more at .

Press Contact:

Sharda Veeramally

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