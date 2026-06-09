Sustainability LIVE Returns To Climate Week NYC For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, 09 June 2026 – Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit, a BizClik Media event, will return to New York City for the third consecutive year, taking place on 22nd September 2026 at the Javits Center during Climate Week NYC. The one-day executive summit brings together more than 500 C-suite and V-level leaders driving global climate strategy, delivering the insights, connections and solutions needed to accelerate climate action and navigate a rapidly evolving sustainability landscape.

The summit features a distinguished speaker faculty including Meghna Tare, Chief Sustainability Officer for FIFA World Cup 2026 Dallas; Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate-Palmolive; Scott Collick, Chief Sustainability Officer at DuPont; Shea (Shafaq) Jameel, Chief Sustainability Officer at Marsh; Karin Reiter, SVP Sustainability & ESG at The Adecco Group; and Anna Pierce, Director of Sustainability at Tate & Lyle.

The programme features more than 50 expert speakers and interactive executive workshops, providing practical guidance and strategic perspective on embedding climate action across operations, supply chains and investment decisions.

Glen White, CEO at BizClik Media, says: "We're excited to bring the new and improved Sustainability LIVE back to Climate Week NYC for the third consecutive year. Moving our event to the Javits Center is a big momentum changer and we're looking forward to welcoming a much larger audience of sustainability leaders, innovators and decision-makers with many new features for a day of insightful discussions, practical takeaways and valuable networking. With Climate Action & Energy Transition continuing to climb the business agenda, there's never been a more important time to bring these conversations together under one roof alongside and in conjunction with our Sustainability Magazine brand".

Register your interest to attend the event here.









Glen White, CEO at BizClik Media during NYCW 2024

Strategic Focus for Climate Leaders

The summit is designed specifically for senior executives responsible for implementing climate strategy at scale. Attendees will gain actionable approaches to meet ambitious Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, reduce emissions and drive long-term value across their organisations.

The programme addresses the critical challenges facing sustainability leaders today, from regulatory compliance and supply chain decarbonisation to stakeholder engagement and climate risk management.

Industry Impact and Relevance

As businesses face mounting pressure to deliver on climate commitments, Sustainability LIVE provides a focused environment for peer-to-peer learning and strategic collaboration. The summit's timing during Climate Week NYC positions it at the centre of global climate discourse, enabling attendees to connect with the broader sustainability ecosystem.

The event serves as a platform for sharing proven strategies and emerging best practices that are shaping corporate climate action across sectors.

Register your interest to attend the event here.

Looking Ahead

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its global reach, with the New York summit forming part of a wider event series connecting sustainability leaders worldwide. The event remains committed to facilitating the conversations and connections that drive meaningful progress on climate action.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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