Minister, Dutch Official Discuss Agricultural Innovation, Co-Operation
They discussed ways to strengthen co-operation in the fields of modern agriculture, agricultural innovation, and advanced agricultural technologies, as well as exploring opportunities for partnership and the exchange of expertise and knowledge to advance sustainable agricultural development and strengthen food security.
They also addressed best practices and successful models in the agricultural sector and opportunities to benefit from them in supporting development and innovation efforts.
Westland is one of the Netherlands's leading agricultural regions and is internationally recognised for its advanced greenhouse technologies and protected cultivation systems, making it a global model for innovative and sustainable agricultural production.
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