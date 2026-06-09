Sahara AI Slide Exposes Token Confidence Gap Arabian Post

SAHARA fell from about $0.038 to an intraday low near $0.0129, then recovered to around $0.016 as heavy trading continued across major venues, including Binance. Turnover exceeded $250 million, a level far above the token's market capitalisation at points during the session, signalling a disorderly market move driven by panic selling, forced exits and speculation over wallet activity.

The immediate concern centred on transfers involving 600 million SAHARA tokens. On-chain watchers flagged the movements as coming from wallets associated with the project, prompting claims that insiders or early stakeholders may have moved supply into the market. For a token already trading far below its 2025 peak, the appearance of a large supply shift was enough to unsettle investors and deepen the decline.

Sahara AI rejected suggestions of team or investor selling. The project said team and investor allocations remained untouched on-chain and that no such tokens had been sold or moved. It said the 600 million tokens cited by traders were part of a pre-scheduled deposit into a Chainlink CCIP bridge contract to provide liquidity for transfers between Ethereum and BNB Chain.

The explanation pointed to a technical upgrade rather than an open-market sale. Sahara AI enabled cross-chain SAHARA transfers through Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol in early June, allowing holders to move tokens between Ethereum and BNB Chain. The project said the bridge liquidity operation had been planned in advance and added that a further 150 million tokens were still scheduled for the same purpose.

See also Bitcoin sell-off tests institutional faith

That clarification eased some fears but did not fully settle the market debate. The central issue for investors is not only whether the transfers were legitimate, but whether communication around large token movements was clear enough in a market where wallet flows are scrutinised in real time. Crypto traders often react first and verify later, particularly when a token has a concentrated supply structure or a short trading history.

Sahara AI also said there were no security issues affecting its token contracts or products. The project opened an internal review into the volatility and said it was monitoring trading activity. On-chain contract data appeared consistent with the project's explanation that at least part of the transfer activity was linked to bridge liquidity, though that does not by itself identify the sellers behind the market fall.

The sell-off adds pressure on Sahara AI at a sensitive point in its development cycle. The platform markets itself as an artificial intelligence-focused blockchain network designed to support decentralised data, compute and agent services. Its backers have included prominent crypto investors, and the project has sought to position SAHARA as a utility token for AI infrastructure rather than a purely speculative asset.