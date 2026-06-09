Could The 2026 G7 Cause Similar Problems For Geneva As In 2003?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Ahead of a G7 summit in Evian, France, in June, Swiss authorities have been focussed on how to ensure the security of transiting delegations and how to manage a big protest against the summit. This content was published on June 9, 2026 - 13:20 1 minute

As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo since 2017.

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From June 15-17, 2026, the G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US) are meeting in the French spa town of Evian for a summit. Just across the border in Geneva, a planned protest against the summit, set for June 14, has raised memories of when a previous demonstration – against a G8 summit back in 2003 – spiraled into violence and looting. Authorities are hoping for a more peaceful protest this time around.

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