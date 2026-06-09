AI Stocks Pull Back As Jobs Report Shows Resilience

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) U.S. jobs data released last week showed that the jobs market was more resilient than had been expected amid surging global oil prices. When this data came out, there was a broad selloff in stock markets but AI stocks seemed to suffer the brunt of this selloff.

In the meantime, investors could spend their time studying the fundamentals of tech giants like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) in order to form objective positions on whether the stocks of...

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