PM Modi To Surpass Nehru's Record As Longest-Serving Elected PM

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to become the longest-serving continuously elected PM on June 10, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that PM Modi's work would be "etched in golden letter" in Indian history.

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing nation's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election in 1952. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju credited PM Modi's leadership for the ambitious goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. "It is a moment of pride for our country that, under the Prime Minister's leadership, 12 years have been completed and he has become the longest serving elected Prime Minister, which is a historic achievement. The Prime Minister is completing 4,399 days in office. I believe the work accomplished for our country during this tenure will be etched in golden letters, marking the time when, under Modi ji's leadership, India took its first steps towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat," he said.

The Union Minister further claimed that India did not become properous nation under Congress after independence, and contrasted it with the period under PM Modi after 2014. "Since gaining independence in 1947, the Congress party, along with various other parties, governed for decades, with the Congress holding power for the longest period. Yet, India did not become a wealthy, prosperous, or developed nation. In 2014, Modi ji set the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat,' and when such a goal is set, the entire nation works towards achieving it. The success we have attained across every sector over these 12 years has been witnessed by the whole world," he said.

CR Patil calls PM's tenure 'unparalleled'

Union Minister CR Patil also lauded Prime Minister Modi for soon becoming India's longest-serving PM in a continuous term, describing the PM's tenure as 'bemisaal' (unparalleled). Patil highlighted the impact of the Prime Minister's leadership over the past twelve years, describing the period as a time of transformative governance that has touched every corner of the nation.

Reflecting on the government's approach, Patil emphasised that the success of the administration lies in its planning and effective execution. "If we were to sum up what the entire nation is saying today in a single word, it would be that Prime Minister Modi's twelve years have been 'unparalleled' (bemisaal). Whether it is across sectors, for every individual, in every region, or in every state, he has formulated and implemented schemes to meet everyone's needs and ensured that the benefits actually reach the people. This comprehensive planning is precisely why people call these twelve years unparalleled," he said. (ANI)

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