Global Broker XM Introduces Mutual Rewards For Traders And Their Friends

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Refer a Friend program introduces upgraded rewards for both new and existing XM clients.

With a global database of over 20 million clients, XM is no stranger to high-value bonuses and promotions. The broker is now launching a new initiative boosting rewards within its Refer a Friend program.

The limited-time increase benefits not only the referrers but also the friends who accept the invitation to join XM.

Depending on the account holder's geographic location, traders can earn a withdrawable Referral Reward of up to $150. Each friend who joins will be rewarded with a Referral Bonus of up to $40 they can use to trade on any market.

The Refer a Friend program allows traders to send unlimited invites and earn multiple rewards. To participate, existing clients can simply login to their XM account and go to the Refer a Friend section. From there, they can invite unlimited people with one click by simply sharing a link, QR code, or referral code.

“XM is constantly looking for ways to build a long-term relationship with its clients using various bonuses and incentives. This global promotion rewards client loyalty and gives beginners a head start,” XM Group CMO Panos Lamprakos said.

Over the past year, XM has comprehensively overhauled its Refer a Friend program, introducing an uncapped earning structure with flat-rate cash rewards, automated weekly payouts, and a real-time referral tracking dashboard.

#XMReferAFriend

About XM

XM is an internationally established trading and investment firm, with over 20 million clients, from over 190 countries. Armed with multiple international licenses, XM offers competitive services for retail traders, investors, and affiliates.

With over 15 years of serving clients, XM has proven to be fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Traders can access over 1,400 instruments across all devices. The award-winning broker is known for its wide range of products, excellent support, and outstanding education.

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply.

Disclaimer: Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM's EU-based entity. Specific regions may be excluded. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, please visit the XM website.

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XM Group

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