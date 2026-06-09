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Canalaska Uranium Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.: Announced the start of the summer drill program as part of the $15 million 2026 exploration program on the West McArthur Joint Venture Project in the southeastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.55.
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