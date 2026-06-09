Descope Unveils Agentic Identity Hub 2.5 With Enhanced Policy Controls And Flexible Ecosystem Integrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizations can now use Descope to support identity for autonomous agents, enable human-in-the-loop flows, secure backend APIs for agent use, and augment existing user authentication systems

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope, a leading customer and agentic identity platform, today announced major updates to its Agentic Identity Hub to continue providing MCP developers and AI agent builders with standards-based identity infrastructure for their AI systems. Organizations will now be able to use Descope to manage identities for headless agents, enable scope-based agent access to backend APIs, implement step-up auth flows for sensitive agent actions, and become agent-ready without changing existing user auth systems. Descope also announced its MCP server to let developers use AI agents to run authentication, analytics, and migration operations on their Descope projects.

AI agents and MCP servers continue being adopted at a rapid pace, but often by retrofitting human identity patterns that don't scale to the world of AI agents. Using hard-coded secrets, long-lived API keys, or sharing human credentials with agents prevent production-readiness and lead to insecure deployments that are prone to compromise. According to GitGuardian, 28.65 million new hardcoded secrets were added to public GitHub repositories in 2025, a 34% YoY increase. More concerningly, research from Gravitee found that only 22% of teams treat agents as independent identities, with most relying on shared API keys. To become truly agent-ready, organizations need identity paradigms that are purpose-built for AI agents and can interoperate with their existing user authentication systems.

“Agentic AI adoption is highlighting the need for a new identity layer,” said Alejandro Leal, Senior Analyst at KuppingerCole.“In the race to deploy AI systems, organizations are employing identity anti-patterns that can't be governed at scale. Enforcing scoped, delegated access and maintaining identity context across API interactions is critical for secure, sustainable AI growth.”

The Descope Agentic Identity Hub is a dedicated identity provider for AI agents and MCP servers built on the principles of ephemeral credentials, delegated access, and strong OAuth / MCP protocol compliance. Organizations like You, WisdomAI, Daylight Security, and Octave use the Agentic Identity Hub to securely deploy MCP servers and AI agents with identity controls built-in.

Capabilities announced today include:



Enhanced access policies, which help teams create granular authorization rules to ensure least privilege access for AI agents accessing MCP servers or backend APIs. Organizations can protect their APIs and MCP servers as resources within Descope, with secure OAuth Token Exchange flows governing delegated access with clear attribution and audits for agents accessing these resources.

Support for autonomous agents, which lets non-interactive agents without delegating users securely authenticate themselves and receive scoped, policy-backed access to resources.

Support for human-in-the-loop flows, which enables step-up authentication for sensitive agent actions. Using the Client-Initiated Backchannel Authentication (CIBA) flow, users can provide out-of-band approval (emails, push notifications) to grant agents time-bound tokens to perform tasks requiring elevated scopes.

Standalone MCP auth, which lets organizations use Descope for MCP auth and consent without changing their existing homegrown or third-party user authentication systems. The Descope MCP server, which lets developers use AI agents and LLMs to run authentication, management, and analytics operations on their Descope projects.



“Every organization is thinking about agent-readiness with identity as an infrastructure-level concern,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope.“The Agentic Identity Hub already powers auth for hundreds of MCP servers and millions of agentic transactions. Today's newly announced capabilities help even more organizations become agent-ready–whether by securely exposing their product APIs to AI agents, adding MCP auth without changing existing user stores, or bringing autonomous agents out of the 'fog of war' with full identity lifecycle management.”

"By unifying our user and MCP identity under Descope, we have an identity system that aligns with the unique security and experience needs of businesses, individuals, and AI agents," said Saurabh Sharma, CPO at“Our MCP server is protected by OAuth 2.1 with secure client registration and token management–all without rewiring our backend APIs.”

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About Descope

Descope is a no / low code customer and agentic identity platform that helps organizations easily create and modify authentication and authorization journeys for customers, partners, AI agents, and MCP servers. Thousands of organizations use Descope to improve customer experience, prevent account takeover, and securely adopt agentic AI and MCP with identity controls built-in.

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