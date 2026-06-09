Al Waha For Cars JETOUR Launches Initiative To Support Qatari Entrepreneurs Through Strategic Partnership With QSN

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Waha for Cars, the official distributor of JETOUR in Qatar, has announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at supporting Qatari entrepreneurs and empowering local businesses, reinforcing the brand's commitment to contributing to Qatar's economic development and strengthening the nation's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, JETOUR has entered into a strategic partnership with QSN (Qatar Special Numbers), one of Qatar's leading platforms specializing in premium vehicle registration numbers and luxury mobile phone numbers. The partnership reflects both organizations' belief in the importance of supporting local enterprises and creating new opportunities for Qatari entrepreneurs to expand their businesses and accelerate growth.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, JETOUR and QSN will introduce a joint promotional campaign running for three months. Customers who purchase a premium vehicle registration number or a luxury mobile number through QSN will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a JETOUR T2, in addition to five iPhones. Further details, including the campaign's terms and conditions, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the initiative, Zaid Al-Qatami, Vice Chairman- Al Waha Group – JETOUR, said: "At JETOUR, we believe that supporting local entrepreneurs is an investment in Qatar's future. Qatari businesses play a vital role in driving innovation, creating opportunities, and contributing to sustainable economic growth. Our partnership with QSN marks the beginning of a broader commitment to supporting ambitious local companies and providing platforms that help them grow and succeed."

He added that the initiative reflects JETOUR's vision of building impactful partnerships beyond the automotive sector and contributing to the development of a dynamic and sustainable private sector in Qatar.

For his part, Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Marikhi, Executive Vice President QSN, expressed his pride in the partnership, stating: "We would like to thank JETOUR for its confidence in QSN. We are proud to establish this partnership, which brings together two brands with a strong presence in the Qatari market. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver a seamless and integrated customer experience for individuals seeking distinction, whether through a premium vehicle or a unique registration number."

He continued: "We believe this partnership will make it easier for customers to access the services we provide and will serve as the foundation for a long-term collaboration that creates value for customers and contributes positively to the Qatari market. We are also pleased to announce the launch of the 'QSN Mazad' website, a dedicated digital platform showcasing all available premium numbers through a modern and user-friendly experience."

This initiative forms part of Al Waha for Cars – JETOUR's broader strategy to strengthen collaboration with promising Qatari businesses and support the local business community. By fostering strategic partnerships and creating new growth opportunities, the company aims to play an active role in empowering national talent, advancing entrepreneurship, and contributing to Qatar's long-term economic vision.