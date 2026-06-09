Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX) Secures $4.6M Critical-Care Biomedical Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics (Nasdaq: OPTX), a leading innovator in defense tech, space tech, and biomedical tech manufacturing, today announced a new $4.6 million purchase order for the continued manufacturing of advanced laser blood-test cartridges and optical reader subsystems for benchmark instrumentation used across global clinics and hospitals.

"As Syntec pushes advanced manufacturing frontiers in Space and Defense, our established mission-critical and highly-accurate BioMed product lines continue to anchor the business with stable, diversified, recurring orders for products with long life cycles," said CFO Dean Rudy.

Syntec's ultra-precisely manufactured disposable point-of-care cartridges serve as consumable diagnostics of hemoglobin, electrolytes, and metabolites in most of the world's clinical laboratories. In typical hospital network and trauma center deployments, dozens of these units enable test runs simultaneously across various high-acuity wards, including Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), operating rooms, and emergency departments.

Syntec Optics contributes to optical technology that improves human health. In an ICU, a patient typically has their arterial blood gases and critical parameters checked 2 to 3 times per day to manage mechanical ventilation and maintain metabolic stability. Overall, a typical hospital or department may conduct between 400 and 750 tests per month. A busy clinical unit may routinely process 15 to 40 patient samples every 24 hours.

"Syntec's advanced manufacturing capabilities were put to the ultimate test during the COVID-19 pandemic, and our biomedical offering rose to the challenge," said Matt Carey. "Our custom-engineered solutions enabled critical blood gas analyzers to deliver precise, real-time metrics at the bedside, bypassing lengthy lab delays when minutes mattered most. We are incredibly proud that our production and engineering not only supported vital respiratory care but also enabled hands-free testing that kept frontline medical staff safe."

In high-stakes acute respiratory distress scenarios, these ultra-precise subsystems enable delivery of critical oxygen, carbon dioxide, and clotting risk data in approximately one minute, drastically reducing the hours-long turnaround time of traditional central labs.

"We have shipped about half a million in products for this order and intend to complete full delivery by Q3," stated Jen Gale, Director of Operations at Syntec Optics and veteran Air Force Technician. "Our focus on advancing optical technologies isn't just about pushing technical boundaries; it's about positively impacting human lives when every second counts."

In addition to space tech and defense tech, Syntec has a proven track record of advancing optical technology to improve human health.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities across various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. As more products become light-enabled, Syntec Optics continues to add new product lines, including recent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communications, AI data-center power, and reconnaissance, multi-spectral optics for deep tech, as well as display and sensing for Artificial Intelligence-driven AR/VR systems. According to SPIE, across the entire field of optics and photonics, the monetary value of all light-enabled products and related services accounts for over 15% of worldwide economic output (nearly $16 trillion of the total $106 trillion value of all finished goods and services produced worldwide in 2023). To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

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SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)