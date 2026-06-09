Gocare Welcomes Patrick Kelly As CTO To Drive AI-Powered CX Innovation For Broadband Operators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Broadband operator veteran brings 25 years of hands-on experience to lead product, engineering, and service delivery

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOCare, a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced the appointment of Patrick Kelly as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Kelly will lead product development, service delivery, and AI strategy as GOCare accelerates its mission of helping operators connect with their subscribers the way customers want to be reached.

Kelly brings more than 25 years of broadband and telecom technology experience - most recently as CIO of Lightcurve, a regional broadband operator. His career includes director and architect roles at Alaska Communications Systems (ACS) and ATN International, where he led digital customer experience platforms, OSS/BSS integrations, field operations technology, and enterprise AI initiatives across multiple subsidiaries on three continents. A U.S. Air Force veteran and magna cum laude graduate of the University of Alaska Anchorage, Kelly's background as a certified enterprise architect means he thinks about technology the way operators have to-as an interconnected system where billing, field ops, network, and customer engagement all have to work together seamlessly.

Critically for GOCare, Kelly has lived the exact operational challenges the platform is built to solve. As a broadband operator CIO, Kelly led the shift to digital-first customer engagement - driving measurable growth in online sales, digital self-service adoption, and on-time payments while meaningfully reducing inbound call volume and missed appointments. The outcomes he delivered as an operator are the same outcomes GOCare delivers for its clients every day.

“Patrick is exactly the kind of leader to take GOCare's technology to the next level,” said Mike Roddy, CEO of GOCare.“Like most of the GOCare team, he doesn't just understand what we build, he's lived the operator experience from the inside-the complexity, the tradeoffs, the pressure to do more with less. That operator perspective is baked into everything we do at GOCare, and Patrick embodies it completely. His combination of deep domain expertise, enterprise architecture experience, and hands-on AI background makes him uniquely positioned to drive our product roadmap and service delivery forward.”

As CTO, Kelly will oversee GOCare's platform roadmap, accelerate solution delivery, guide integrations across the broadband technology ecosystem, and deliver on the company's AI strategy- building on GOCare's proven track record of helping operators reduce costs, drive digital adoption, and measurably improve the subscriber experience.

“I've spent my career on the operator side, and I know firsthand the operational complexity broadband providers carry every day,” said Patrick Kelly, CTO of GOCare.“What drew me here is simple: the platform works, the team is built by people who've done this work, and the results speak for themselves. I'm fired up to help operators go digital-first and differentiate on customer experience - and to build the technology that makes it possible.”

Kelly joins GOCare as the company continues its rapid expansion, serving nearly 40 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions across the U.S.

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks-including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms-empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare's“For Operators, By Operators” ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry's challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

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