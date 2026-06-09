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US Senator Pushes Bill to Safeguard Pentagon AI Use
(MENAFN) US Senator Adam Schiff on Monday introduced new legislation designed to impose safeguards on how the US Department of Defense deploys artificial intelligence in military operations and surveillance activities.
According to reports, the proposed Human Authority in Lethal Operations (HALO) Act of 2026 would establish additional oversight mechanisms for autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons systems. It would also aim to place limits on the use of AI-driven tools for large-scale domestic surveillance.
The initiative comes as lawmakers prepare to review the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets defense policy and funding priorities.
“The past few months have shown us that there is an urgent need for commonsense guardrails to ensure the Defense Department’s use of AI is in line with Americans’ national security and privacy priorities,” Schiff said in a statement.
He added that while artificial intelligence can play a significant role in supporting national security objectives, decisions involving the use of lethal force must remain under clear and meaningful human oversight.
According to reports, the proposed Human Authority in Lethal Operations (HALO) Act of 2026 would establish additional oversight mechanisms for autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons systems. It would also aim to place limits on the use of AI-driven tools for large-scale domestic surveillance.
The initiative comes as lawmakers prepare to review the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets defense policy and funding priorities.
“The past few months have shown us that there is an urgent need for commonsense guardrails to ensure the Defense Department’s use of AI is in line with Americans’ national security and privacy priorities,” Schiff said in a statement.
He added that while artificial intelligence can play a significant role in supporting national security objectives, decisions involving the use of lethal force must remain under clear and meaningful human oversight.
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