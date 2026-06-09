Home Loan Insurance Adoption In India Surges 7-Fold In Last 5 Months

Home loan insurance adoption in India has surged nearly seven times in the last five months, reflecting a growing shift among borrowers towards protecting their families from long-term loan liabilities, according to an analysis report by Policybazaar.

The report highlighted that homebuyers are increasingly viewing home loan insurance as a financial protection tool rather than a lender-bundled product, particularly as home loan ticket sizes and repayment tenures continue to rise. According to the analysis, policy adoption has witnessed a sharp increase within a short period after launch, with volumes rising nearly sevenfold over the last five months. The company said the trend indicates growing awareness among borrowers about safeguarding their families from outstanding home loan obligations in the event of an unforeseen disruption to income or life. It stated, "Home loan insurance adoption has surged sharply within months of launch, with policy volumes rising nearly 7X in 5 months".

Key Demographics Driving Adoption

The report found that customers aged between 31 and 45 years account for nearly 70 per cent of all home loan insurance purchases. Within this category, borrowers aged 31-35 contribute around 22 per cent of purchases, those aged 36-40 account for 26 per cent, while the 41-45 age group contributes about 23 per cent. Policybazaar noted that nearly 80-85 per cent of buyers are salaried professionals, indicating stronger adoption among income-stable households managing long-duration financial commitments.

Impact of Loan Size on Insurance Penetration

The analysis also showed that larger loan sizes are driving greater insurance penetration. Around 40-45 per cent of insured borrowers have loan amounts between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, while 20-25 per cent have loans above Rs 1 crore. Nearly 8-10 per cent of insured borrowers have loan amounts of Rs 2 crore or more, while loans exceeding Rs 3 crore account for around 4-5 per cent of the insured borrower base.

Geographical Trends in Adoption

Geographically, metro cities continue to dominate adoption, contributing nearly 70-75 per cent of total purchases. Delhi NCR accounts for 8-10 per cent of adoption, followed by Mumbai at 5-7 per cent, while Bengaluru, Lucknow and Pune each contribute around 3-5 per cent. However, the report noted that demand from non-metro cities has accelerated over the last two months as awareness about the product spreads beyond major urban centres.

A Behavioural Shift Towards Financial Planning

Commenting on the trend, Vivek Jain, Chief Business Officer of Life Insurance at Policybazaar, said, "The sharp rise in home loan insurance adoption reflects a clear behavioural shift among Indian borrowers, who are becoming far more conscious about protecting long-term financial liabilities."

According to the report, the rising adoption of home loan insurance reflects a broader shift among Indian borrowers towards structured financial planning and protection against long-term liabilities. (ANI)

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