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Uzbekistan, UNDP In Talks To Strengthen Collaboration On Digital And Consular Services

Uzbekistan, UNDP In Talks To Strengthen Collaboration On Digital And Consular Services


2026-06-09 08:08:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Uzbekistan's foreign minister held talks with the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Resident Representative on the potential cooperation in digital technologies and consular services, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was held between Munira Aminova, adviser to Uzbekistan's foreign minister, and Akiko Fujii, the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Resident Representative in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed opportunities to further strengthen partnership efforts, with particular focus on the introduction of modern digital solutions, the improvement of consular services and the development of cooperation in innovative technologies.

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