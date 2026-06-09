MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Goji Labs Releases Guide on Building Audit-Ready Software Systems for Regulated Products New guide outlines how teams can embed traceability, compliance, access control, and monitoring into software architecture from the start.

June 09, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: DesignRush

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Award-winning digital product agency Goji Labs announced the release of "Designing Audit-Ready Software Systems," a guide for building software products with built-in traceability, compliance controls, audit logs, and monitoring requirements from day one.

The guide is aimed at technical leaders, product teams, and operating partners responsible for compliance readiness and operational risk in regulated software environments.







Goji Labs publishes guide on designing audit-ready software systems for regulated products.

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Gaps in audit readiness can expose regulated products to regulatory risk, slow down audit processes, and force expensive post-launch system retrofits. Incomplete logging, weak access controls, untracked integrations, and missing documentation are identified as recurring failure points.

Design principles center on end-to-end traceability, scalable compliance-ready architecture, automated compliance validation, maintainable system design, and transparent management of internal and third-party integrations.

The framework outlines a five-step approach:

Defining compliance scope Mapping data flows across systems Implementing logging and monitoring structures Automating compliance checks Establishing ongoing testing and maintenance processes to keep systems audit-ready over time

Technical recommendations emphasize immutable and queryable logging, granular role-based access control, automated compliance verification, and structured documentation of integrations across internal services and external providers.

"Regulated products fail audits for predictable reasons: missing logs, unclear access controls, and fragmented system integrations. This guide focuses on designing those requirements into the architecture from the start, so teams are not rebuilding systems under regulatory pressure later," said David Barlev, founder and CEO of Goji Labs.

The agency publishes additional guides on designing and building software systems in regulated environments on Guides by Goji Labs.

About Goji Labs

Goji Labs is an award-winning digital product agency in Los Angeles. The agency helps leading brands turn complex challenges into intuitive products through strategy, design, and development, launching 400+ products and enabling $1B+ in funding - and counting.

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Source: DesignRush