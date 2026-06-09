No Trawlers, Less Fish: Kerala Braces For Price Rise Of A Favourite Staple

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, June 9 (IANS) For millions of Keralites, the monsoon season may bring the familiar rains, but it could also bring a sharp rise in the price of one of the state's most loved food items -- fish.

With the annual 52-day trawling ban coming into force from midnight on June 9, fish availability is expected to decline, pushing up prices in markets across Kerala.

The ban, which will continue until July 31, requires mechanised trawlers and deep-sea fishing vessels to remain off the waters during the monsoon breeding season.

The restriction is aimed at protecting marine resources, especially during the spawning period of commercially important species such as oil sardines.

The fishing ban, implemented every year along Kerala's coastline, is expected to reduce the supply of popular varieties as large mechanised vessels stay anchored.

Traditional fishing boats, however, will be allowed to operate, offering some relief to consumers.

Ahead of the ban, the Fisheries Department has issued guidelines to ensure compliance.

Boats from other states have been directed to leave Kerala waters, while Marine Enforcement officials and Coastal Police will intensify patrols to prevent violations.

Fuel outlets and diesel facilities at major fishing harbours have also been closed to discourage unauthorised fishing.

The government has announced free rations and financial assistance for registered fishermen and allied workers during the lean period.

Authorities have also instructed fishermen venturing out in traditional crafts to carry safety equipment and necessary documents.

However, mechanised boat operators have raised concerns over the impact of the ban on their livelihoods.

The All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association has demanded a complete fishing restriction during the period, alleging that boats from neighbouring states could enter Kerala waters after their own ban ends on June 15.

Operators say declining fish availability and rising fuel costs have already affected their earnings, and the 52-day ban could worsen their financial difficulties.

As the trawlers return to shore, Kerala's fish markets are now preparing for a familiar monsoon challenge: fewer catches, higher demand, and a likely pinch on household budgets.