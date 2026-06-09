Southern Philippines Earthquake Leaves 41 Dead, Over 450 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southern Philippines has risen to 41, with more than 450 people injured so far.

Four people remain missing as search and rescue operations continue and the extent of damage across affected areas becomes clearer.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck offshore near the coast of Sarangani Province in the southern part of the country, close to Mindanao, on Monday. The quake caused the collapse of residential and commercial buildings, triggered widespread landslides, and prompted tsunami warnings in the Philippines and several neighbouring countries before the alerts were later lifted.

Authorities reported that rescue teams are continuing operations in General Santos City, one of the hardest-hit areas, searching for people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. Two individuals were rescued from a collapsed building, while the body of a third victim was recovered.

In Sarangani Province, landslides and building collapses resulted in a large number of casualties. Some areas remain isolated and can only be reached by helicopter due to severe damage to roads and bridges.

The earthquake forced more than 20,000 people to evacuate their homes and seek shelter in emergency evacuation centers, while approximately 88,000 people were directly affected by the disaster. Extensive damage also disrupted electricity, water, and telecommunications services in several impacted areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded more than 138 aftershocks since the main quake, the strongest measuring 6.7 magnitude. As a result, many residents spent the night in evacuation centers and temporary tents.

According to preliminary assessments, around 2,000 homes and 117 government buildings and facilities were damaged across the affected provinces. Operations at General Santos International Airport were temporarily suspended before partially resuming.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically and volcanically active regions. This makes the country particularly vulnerable to powerful earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis. Hundreds of earthquakes occur in the country each year, ranging from minor tremors to destructive events that cause significant loss of life and property.

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