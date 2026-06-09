Western Disturbance From June 11 To Bring Relief As Rajasthan Braces For Continued Heat

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 9 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast a change in weather conditions in Rajasthan with a fresh Western Disturbance expected to become active from June 11, even as Sri Ganganagar district emerged as the hottest city in both the state and the country on Monday after recording a scorching 45.6 degrees Celsius.

The approaching system is likely to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rainfall to several parts of the state, offering some relief from the intense heat. However, before that, Rajasthan is set to witness contrasting weather conditions on Tuesday, with the IMD issuing alerts for both thunderstorms and heatwave conditions.

Most parts of Rajasthan experienced intense heat and high humidity on Monday, with temperatures continuing to rise despite the ongoing pre-monsoon season.

Adding to the evolving weather pattern, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to become active from June 11, bringing another spell of thunderstorms and rainfall to several parts of Rajasthan. Most parts of the state experienced intense heat and high humidity on Monday.

Despite the ongoing pre-monsoon season, temperatures continued to rise across Rajasthan. According to weather officials, the state's highest maximum temperature was recorded at 45.6 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar. At this mark, Sri Ganganagar emerged not only as the hottest city in Rajasthan but also the hottest city in the country on Monday.

Sangaria in Hanumangarh district registered the highest minimum temperature at 35.3 degrees Celsius, while the lowest minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sirohi. Sri Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, clear skies prevailed across most parts of Rajasthan during the day, leading to a sharp rise in temperatures.

The soaring temperatures, coupled with high humidity levels, made weather conditions particularly uncomfortable for residents.

During the past 24 hours, light rainfall was recorded at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan, while western Rajasthan remained largely dry. Heatwave and warm night conditions were reported at one or two locations in the western region of the state.

Weather experts have predicted that most areas of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions will continue to witness mainly clear weather over the next two to three days. As a result, daytime temperatures may rise by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, increasing the likelihood of heatwave conditions at several places. Authorities have advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat and take necessary precautions during peak daytime hours.

For now, Rajasthan faces a mixed weather scenario, with scorching heat affecting some regions while others may experience rain and thunderstorms as the state gradually moves towards the monsoon season