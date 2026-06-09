Zelensky Hopes To Develop Anti-Ballistic Missile System With UK
According to Zelensky,“E3 countries will help us with anti-ballistic capabilities. By the way, I hope that we will manage to develop a European anti-ballistic system together with the UK. We are working on it. We need it, and the UK needs it.”
As the president recalled,“Yesterday at the E3 meeting, everybody agreed that we need to strengthen sanctions on Russia.”
In addition, Zelensky noted, it is necessary to transition the Ukrainian army to a contract-based system.“It's dangerous to be a soldier, and we need to give them respectable salaries because they are giving their lives. We need additional funding for this. Currently, it's nowhere near what Russia pays its mercenaries. I do hope that our friends will help,” the president emphasized.Read also: Zelensky has talk with Witkoff and Kushner
As reported by Ukrinform, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and discussed with Zelensky the specific forms of that support, as well as the need for a ceasefire along the contact line, followed by the granting of security guarantees to Ukraine.
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