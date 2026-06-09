U.S. Tells UN Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Has Been Strategic Disaster

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Dan Negrea made this statement at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been a strategic disaster. Its oil refineries are ablaze... Moscow cannot achieve its goals on the battlefield. Escalation will not change that and only risks making the disaster worse. This war must end now. Enough is enough,” Negrea said.

The U.S. diplomat called on UN member states to immediately cease support for Russia's war effort, arguing that the conflict has no military solution.

“That includes Iran, which has supplied UAVs to Russia for use in Ukraine, and Cuba, which is prolonging the war by allowing thousands of mercenaries to fight on Russia's side,” he stated.

Negrea expressed confidence that the war can only be brought to an end through negotiations.

“This war can only end with a negotiated settlement,” he said.

He added that the United States remains prepared to help facilitate a lasting end to the conflict.

“The United States remains ready as ever, as we have repeatedly told both sides, to facilitate a durable end to this war,” Negrea said.

His remarks came during an emergency session of the UN Security Council convened at Ukraine's request following Russia's latest large-scale attack on the country.

Ukraine urges UNSC to consider resolution on immediate ceasefire

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Security Council met on Monday to discuss the consequences of the recent mass Russian strikes against Ukraine.