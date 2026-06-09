Qatar, Republic Of Korea Explore AI Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Republic of Korea-Qatar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forum commenced yesterday under the theme 'New Horizons and Business Opportunities,' bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders and AI experts to explore opportunities for collaboration in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

The forum is organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Doha and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

In his opening remarks, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Qatar, H E Hyunsoo Yun, highlighted the strategic importance of AI for both nations.

“For both Korea and Qatar, AI is not merely a technological trend; it is a strategic platform for the next stage of national development,” he said.“Today's forum is designed with exactly this objective in mind, which is to further understand one another and move quickly to identify concrete areas where Korea and Qatar can work together.”

Delivering congratulatory remarks, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, H E Reem Mohammed Al-Mansoori, said the inaugural edition of the forum had established a solid foundation for institutional dialogue on AI between the two countries.

“The inaugural edition of this forum laid a strong foundation for institutional dialogue between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea on artificial intelligence. Today, our discussions are evolving beyond the exchange of perspectives toward practical collaboration, actionable initiatives, and partnerships that deliver measurable impact,” she said.

Al-Mansoori stressed that AI has become a strategic national capability at the heart of Qatar's digital transformation agenda under Qatar National Vision 2030.

“Our ambition extends beyond adopting AI technologies. We are working to help shape a regional ecosystem built on trust, innovation and meaningful partnerships,” she said.

Highlighting Qatar's digital achievements, she noted that the country ranks first globally in General Infrastructure in the Global Innovation Index 2025 and second worldwide in mobile Internet speed.

She noted that the Digital Agenda 2030 has been recognised by the United Nations as a leading example of best practice in digital transformation.

“The State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea have a unique opportunity to demonstrate what meaningful international cooperation in artificial intelligence can achieve. Together, we can build partnerships that not only benefit our two countries but also contribute to broader regional and global progress,” Al-Mansoori added.

The forum's sessions focused on the AI policy landscape and strategic priorities in Qatar and the Republic of Korea, providing participants with a comprehensive overview of each country's vision, policy frameworks and implementation efforts.

During the panel session, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operation Affairs at MCIT, Sami Mohammed Al-Shammari, presented the nation's vision in a keynote titled 'Sovereign AI: Qatar's Strategy for the Age of Intelligence.'

“At the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, our focus is on transforming this national ambition into reality by building the infrastructure, governance frameworks and institutional capabilities required for large-scale AI adoption,” Al-Shammari said.

He explained that Qatar's approach is guided by the National AI Strategy and the National AI Policy, which together provide the roadmap and principles needed to advance responsible, secure and transparent AI deployment.

Al-Shammari also emphasised that AI development depends on a broader ecosystem of secure connectivity, trusted data, advanced computing resources, resilient cloud infrastructure and skilled talent.

The forum reflects the growing momentum in Qatar-Korea relations and reinforces both countries' commitment to leveraging AI as a driver of innovation, economic growth and sustainable development.